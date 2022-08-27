Omar Bogle scores twice as Newport enjoy big win at Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport equalled their biggest away win since 2011 with a ruthless 4-0 triumph at Harrogate.

Omar Bogle (two), a Kayne Ramsay own goal and Theirry Nevers wrapped up the points for the Exiles during a lethal opening 45 minutes, although the weak hosts also contributed to their own downfall with some calamitous defending.

Bogle opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he survived loud shouts for offside to latch on to Aaron Lewis’ ball through the left channel and beat home keeper Pete Jameson at his near post from an acute angle.

That lead was doubled five minutes later when Bogle won an aerial ball and, after James Waite sprinted into the box to pick up the loose ball, Ramsay prodded past Jameson from eight yards as he stretched out a leg to intercept.

County made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute when Josh Austerfield was caught dallying on the ball in his own half and was brushed aside by Cameron Norman with Nathan Moriah Welsh and Waite then combining to tee up Nevers, who sidefooted with composure past an exposed Jameson from 10 yards.

A clinical first half for the visitors was rounded off in the 44th minute when a horror pass by Austerfield to Josh Falkingham was intercepted by Nevers who raced through the left channel before squaring to Bogle for a tap-in.

The visitors took their foot off the gas after the break and striker Luke Armstrong, who has netted just once in his last 18 outings, spurned Harrogate’s best chance of a consolation when he shot over from eight yards, while sub Lewis Richards went closer late on with a spectacular, long-range attempt that clipped the crossbar.