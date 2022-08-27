Antonio Colak at the double as Rangers ease past Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Colak at the double as Rangers ease past Ross County

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 5:13 pm
Rangers’ Antonio Colak at the double against Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Antonio Colak at the double against Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)

Antonio Colak continued his scoring form with a double as Rangers returned to domestic duties after European euphoria with a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Ross County.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side qualified for the Champions League by beating PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night thanks to a solitary goal from the 28-year-old striker.

Back in the cinch Premiership, midfielder John Lundstram opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a deflected 25-yard drive before in-form Croatia forward Colak scored a second in 39 minutes.

While Gers defender James Sands was perhaps lucky to escape picking up a second yellow card when the match was goalless and before he was substituted at the interval, Colak added a third just before the hour mark for his seventh goal in seven games and late substitute Steven Davis knocked in a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

The Light Blues moved one point above Celtic, who play Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday with the chance to reclaim top spot.

There was an air of positivity around Ibrox following the midweek triumph in Eindhoven.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos – left out of the PSV game due to fitness issues and attitude – was suspended and Gers showed one change, Scott Wright replacing Glen Kamara who was nursing a knee problem.

As expected, Rangers grabbed the game from the kick-off against a County side who had Jack Baldwin and midfielder Ross Callachan suspended but it was no blitzkrieg.

Winger Ryan Kent fired just over the bar from the edge of the box in the second minute and Staggies keeper Ross Laidlaw denied Gers defender Connor Goldson from close range seven minutes later.

Referee Don Robertson ignored County claims when Sands, already booked for a foul on Jordy Hiwula, appeared to grab the striker to prevent him getting a clear run on goal.

Laidlaw saved a couple of efforts from the elegant Gers attacker Malik Tillman before Lundstram eventually beat the County keeper, taking a pass from Kent and firing in from distance with the help of a deflection for his first goal of the season.

Colak missed a decent opportunity to get his shot away as Rangers increased the tempo but from Wright’s cut-back, the Croatia striker lifted the ball over Laidlaw and in at the far post.

Rangers ended the half with skipper James Tavernier leaping at the back post to head a Kent cross off the bar.

Leon King replaced Sands for the start of the second half as it appeared van Bronckhorst did not want to risk another card while, for County, Jordan Tillson came on for Victor Loturi.

The County penalty area was put under siege.

Staggies defender Ben Purrington headed a curling shot from Kent off the line but the winger soon set up Colak with a clever pass at the edge of the box for the striker to thrash the ball from 15 yards past Laidlaw.

Scott Arfield and Rabbi Matondo replaced Kent and Tillman to give the home side fresh legs.

Laidlaw made saves from a deflected Tom Lawrence shot and a close-range drive from Colak, who was to be definitely denied his hat-trick when he was replaced by veteran midfielder Davis.

The 37-year-old converted a Tavernier pass from 14 yards and there was time for Laidlaw to grab Arfield’s attempted lob out of the air to prevent a fifth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma
Andy Murray remains unsure why he has struggled with cramp recently (John Walton/PA)
Tests offer no clues about Andy Murray’s cramp issues
Eddie Howe says money is irrelevant when it comes to finding signings for Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)
The money is irrelevant – Eddie Howe on the process of making Newcastle signings
Wales forward David Brooks hopes to complete his cancer recovery with a place at the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robert Page vows he won’t rush recovering David Brooks back into Wales action
Neco Williams signed for Nottingham Forest this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
We made signing Neco Williams a priority – Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper
Dean Holden acknowledges the Stoke supporters at Ewood Park (Will Matthews/PA)
Interim boss Dean Holden leaves Stoke after masterminding win at Blackburn
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)
We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham
Ben Stokes made the key breakthroughs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Record for Anderson and redemption for Robinson as Stokes inspires England win
Dean Elgar’s South Africa were well beaten in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Elgar demands more from middle order as South Africa slump to heavy loss

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0