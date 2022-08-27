Danny Whitehall magic helps Eastleigh beat Southend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brilliant late Danny Whitehall double saw Eastleigh make it back-to-back wins, beating Southend 2-1.

Callum Powell scored his first goal of the season to fire Southend into the lead, slotting the ball into the corner in the 22nd minute.

Ryan Hill had a chance for Eastleigh just before half-time, but his low shot narrowly went wide of the post.

Aaron Martin then had a good chance just after the break but his header was saved by Collin Andeng-Ndi.

Eastleigh equalised in the 77th minute when Whitehall spectacularly scored from just inside his own half to pull one back.

Whitehall then struck right at the death, curling a free-kick into the corner to steal three points for the Spitfires.