Will Grigg on fire as MK Dons thrash Morecambe

Will Grigg scored twice as MK Dons picked up their second win of the season with a convincing 4-0 victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

Grigg was on fire up front for Liam Manning’s side with goals in the 17th and 37th minutes before second-half strikes from Conor Grant and Matthew Dennis earned the visitors three points.

Grigg’s first came after Grant found space and put in a low cross which saw the striker get ahead of his marker to turn the ball home.

Daniel Harvie provided the assist for the second with a fine cross which Grigg again diverted past Connor Ripley.

Morecambe started the second half well with Jensen Weir putting an effort inches wide before the visitors added a third in the 62nd minute when Grant produced a fine finish after a swift counter attack.

MK Dons added a fourth five minutes later as Ousmane Fane gave the ball away on the edge of his own box and substitute Dennis took advantage of the gift to fire past Ripley.

Morecambe looked for a consolation with Jamie Cumming saving well from Ryan Delaney and Weir before the latter headed wide in stoppage time.