Josh Brownhill double helps Burnley to thumping win at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Josh Brownhill double helps Burnley to thumping win at Wigan

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 5:19 pm
Burnley’s Josh Brownhill celebrates the second of his two goals against Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Burnley’s Josh Brownhill celebrates the second of his two goals against Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Burnley underlined their Sky Bet Championship credentials with a thumping 5-1 victory at north west neighbours Wigan.

Josh Brownhill scored twice for the visitors, with Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Tella and Samuel Bastien also on target as Burnley claimed their second win of the season.

Wigan’s reply came through a first-half penalty from Will Keane but it was an afternoon to forget for the home side.

The Clarets started like a house on fire and, with only six minutes gone, Vitinho flashed in a low cross from the left-hand side, which only just evaded the arriving Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Wigan were struggling to keep hold of possession and the opening goal duly arrived after 17 minutes. Again, the home side could not deal with a Vitinho cross and this time Jay Rodriguez slammed home from close range.

It was midway through the first half before Wigan found their feet, with Keane seeing a powerful shot from the edge of the box well blocked.

The ball fell to team-mate Max Power, whose effort flashed just wide of the near post.

Burnley made the hosts pay by doubling their advantage within 60 seconds. The Wigan defence failed to deal with another cross, with Brownhill lashing the ball into the roof of the net, to the delight of the sell-out away contingent behind the goal.

It looked a daunting test for Wigan at this point but they dragged themselves back into it just before half-time.

Callum Lang raced on to a long ball forward and was caught by Burnley goalkeeper Arijenet Muric after lobbing the ball goalwards.

Referee James Bell intelligently allowed play to continue, although the ball bounced agonisingly up over the bar from a Wigan point of view. But the official then pointed to the spot and Keane converted the penalty.

There was still time for Keane to be fouled as he chased a similar long ball over the top, with the referee again waving play on. This time, Lang’s shot was brilliantly saved and the visitors were happy to hear the half-time whistle.

Wigan created a gilt-edged opportunity to level the scores five minutes after the restart when – in similar fashion to both of Burnley’s goals – the defence was unable to deal with a cross from out wide.

The ball fell invitingly for Keane, with time and space to pick his spot, but he fired high and wide from eight yards.

And they were made to pay a very high price when, within a minute, Burnley regained their two-goal lead.

There was a huge appeal for offside as Tella took delivery of a through ball down the left channel before slotting past Jones, although TV replays appeared to suggest the flag should have gone up.

Wigan suffered another blow when skipper Tendayi Darikwa had to be helped off with what looked to be a problem with his left shoulder.

Their attempts at a comeback were thwarted when substitute Josh Magennis saw his header brilliantly tipped round the post by Muric.

And salt was rubbed into Wigan wounds in the last five minutes when Brownhill added his second and Bastien scored on the counter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena (left) and Venus Williams will again play doubles at the US Open (Darron Cummings/AP)
Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open
Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates after scoring the winner against Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham
Aaron Hayden was Wrexham’s hero in a 3-2 National League win at Woking (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking
Micky Mellon hailed his side’s fighting spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester
Steve Cotterill was abused by a group of Bristol Rovers fans after the game (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers
Pete Wild is delighted with Josh Gordon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC…
Ben Garner felt the referee did not have a good game (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe
Reading manager Paul Ince wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall
Emma Raducanu has shown encouraging form ahead of the US Open (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova
Michael Beale’s side came out on top in a controversial clash (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller

More from Press and Journal

Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lonach Gathering: 'Emotional' return for historic Highland Games
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0
Burnley’s Josh Brownhill celebrates the second of his two goals against Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the…
0
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox
0