Substitute Tope Fadahunsi heads late Sutton winner against Mansfield

Substitute Tope Fadahunsi pounced with a late header to earn Sutton a 2-1 win against Mansfield.

Fadahunsi had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he rose highest to head home Kylian Kouassi’s measured cross.

Sutton went close in the early stages when Donovan Wilson was superbly denied by keeper Christy Pym’s terrific low save.

Mansfield’s Stephen McLaughlin then took aim from a free-kick just outside the Sutton box, but curled his effort disappointingly off target.

Sutton almost struck when Harry Beautyman slid in before seeing a low strike hit a post.

Josh Neufville broke the deadlock for Sutton just before the interval when he fired low into the corner following Craig Eastmond’s cross.

Mansfield’s Ollie Hawkins headed narrowly over the top as he rose to meet Anthony Hartigan’s measured cross shortly after the restart.

Soon after, Hawkins’ firm header was expertly saved by Jack Rose.

Hawkins levelled on 75 minutes when he headed home McLaughlin’s cross, only for Fadahunsi to nod home from close range to make it 2-1 to the hosts seven minutes later.