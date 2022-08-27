St Mirren make it three in a row as Keanu Baccus sinks Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren make it three in a row as Keanu Baccus sinks Hibernian

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 5:19 pm
St Mirren extended their winning run (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren won for the third game in succession as Keanu Baccus’ early goal sunk Hibernian in Paisley.

The Australian struck after just seven minutes for what proved to be the only goal of an entertaining game.

Elie Youan missed Hibs’ best chance early in the second half while Eamonn Brophy struck the post for Stephen Robinson’s side.

St Mirren went with the same starting line-up that defeated Dundee United the previous week, meaning new signing Alex Gogic had to settle for a place on the bench.

Hibs, in turn, made two changes following the draw with Rangers. In came Marijan Cabraja and Christian Doidge, with Ewan Henderson and Rocky Bushiri dropping out.

St Mirren got their noses in front with the first real attack of the game.

Ryan Strain did well to burst down the right and his cross picked out countryman Baccus who tucked in his first goal for the club from close range.

Hibs were up against it as St Mirren looked to add a second but created a chance of their own when Youan’s volley was deflected just wide.

Chris Cadden then popped up in the box from his right-back berth to glance a header off target from Martin Boyle’s cross as the visitors chased an equaliser.

At the other end, Curtis Main showed great agility to control a Strain pass high in the air but his subsequent effort went well wide of goal.

Hibs came closest to getting a goal back when Ryan Porteous swung in a cross from the left and Doidge’s header drifted just off target.

Saints were still looking dangerous too and David Marshall made a smart stop to keep out Mark O’Hara’s header.

The visitors ought to have been level within a minute of the restart. Cadden’s searching ball made it all the way through to Youan at the back post but the Frenchman somehow failed to hit the target from close range.

Hibs’ tails were up and they had two further great chances to score in front of their own supporters. Joe Newell had the first opportunity, his driven effort from the edge of the box brilliantly saved by Trevor Carson. Cadden then had a blast that Richard Tait blocked with his legs.

Curtis Main then headed over a chance for St Mirren before Doidge was only inches away from connecting with Cadden’s ball in at the other end.

Saints could have wrapped it up after 70 minutes but Brophy’s shot struck the inside of the post and bounced to safety, while further late misses from Brophy and Baccus also proved inconsequential.

