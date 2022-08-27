Jesurun Rak-Sakyi earns point for Charlton at Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s superb first-half finish helped Charlton come from behind to draw 1-1 with Wycombe at a sun-kissed Adams Park.

The Chairboys took the lead in the 15th minute when Anis Mehmeti found the top-right corner from a low cross.

However, on-loan winger Rak-Sakyi made sure the hosts’ lead was short-lived, picking up possession inside the box before cutting onto his right foot and blasting the ball into the top corner 60 seconds later.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side could have been ahead again during a frantic first half, but last season’s Sky Bet League Two Goalkeeper of the Season Jojo Wollacott produced a fine double save to keep the scores level.

After the break, Charlton captain Jayden Stockley headed wide, and Wollacott produced another splendid stop when Mehmeti directed his half-volley towards goal.

In the 65th minute, Scott Fraser’s goal-bound strike was blocked by Alfie Mawson following a rampaging run from Rak-Sakyi.

But despite both sides pushing for a winner in the closing stages, the game finished 1-1.