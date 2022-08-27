Theo Corbeanu nets last-gasp equaliser as Blackpool draw with Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Theo Corbeanu nets last-gasp equaliser as Blackpool draw with Bristol City

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 5:21 pm
Theo Corbeanu netted a late equaliser for Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)
Theo Corbeanu netted a late equaliser for Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)

Theo Corbeanu’s last-gasp strike earned a share of the spoils as Blackpool claimed a pulsating 3-3 Championship draw against Bristol City at Bloomfield Road.

In a topsy-turvy game, Nigel Pearson’s side twice came from behind before going in front at 3-2 and, just as they looked to have pinched all three points, the hosts nabbed a sixth and final goal at the death through Corbeanu.

It means both sides sit just beneath the play-off places.

The Tangerines, showing just one change from their last outing in another thrilling 3-3 draw with Burnley, hit the front with just seven minutes played through Josh Bowler.

City had actually started the brighter and Nahki Wells came close to firing the visitors in front when his snapshot ricocheted back off a post.

The Robins were made to pay for that miss when Bowler opened the scoring not long after.

First, home forward Gary Madine produced a superb piece of control to pluck the ball out of the air and then teed up Bowler, whose deflected effort squirmed into the back of the net.

The home side could and probably should have doubled their advantage before the interval. Madine missed making a connection from a Shayne Lavery centre, while Bowler and Lavery both then spurned chances.

And that profligacy was punished just before the interval when the Robins levelled matters. Tommy Conway turned the ball home from just a few yards out leaving Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw with no chance. That was a fifth goal in six games for the 20-year-old.

The hosts recovered from that setback and came out firing on all cylinders after the restart. After Jordan Thorniley flicked the ball on from a corner, Jerry Yates was alive to the opportunity, firing home and restoring the advantage.

But just as in the first half, the lead did not last and super substitute Antoine Semenyo drew City level after 63 minutes. With only his second touch after coming on to replace Alex Scott, Semenyo slotted the ball past Grimshaw for his second in as many games.

And it got better for the visitors just seven minutes later when they took the lead for the first time in the contest.

A direct free-kick was fired in at Grimshaw, who had to adjust to save it. An awkward scramble then ensued and it ended with the ball hitting Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta and trickling into the back of his own net.

The hosts rallied in pursuit of a third goal and substitute Corbeanu pounced on a defensive error to deny City a fourth-straight win in all competitions.

