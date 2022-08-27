Bottom side Rochdale rescue point against fellow League Two strugglers Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale earned their first point of the season after coming from behind to secure a 1-1 League Two draw against fellow strugglers Crawley.

Cameron John cleared off the line during a goalmouth scramble to deny Crawley an early opener, while Aidy White drove a shot into the side-netting for the home side.

The first flash of real quality – in what had been a dour first half – came in stoppage time when Femi Serike was dispossessed and Crawley worked the ball along the Rochdale 18-yard line, James Balagizi teeing up Jack Powell to smash home a first-time finish.

Bottom side Dale improved after the interval. Devante Rodney was denied on a couple of occasions by Corey Addai, who was also on hand to beat away John’s direct free-kick.

Tony Craig headed clear Abraham Odoh’s goal-bound effort but Dale equalised after 59 minutes when Tyrese Sinclair dived to meet White’s delivery from the left and guided a header wide of Addai.

Crawley finished with 10 men when Nick Tsaroulla, booked earlier in the second half, was dismissed four minutes from time for a second bookable offence.