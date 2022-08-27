Callum Reynolds effort enough as Bromley edge sorry Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Reynolds struck a second-half winner as 10-man Bromley beat Scunthorpe 1-0 at Hayes Lane for their third-straight win.

Reynolds turned home the only goal from close range soon after the interval, while Chris Bush had been sent off in the first half.

Bromley were reduced to 10 men when defender Bush was shown a straight red card after appearing to stamp on Scunthorpe striker Joe Nuttall.

Referee Aaron Jackson then ordered Bromley assistant manager Alan Dunne from the technical area for persistently remonstrating with the official.

Bromley forward Michael Cheek spurned the best chance in the first 45 minutes, firing the ball off target from George Alexander’s low cross.

But Reynolds broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, bundling the ball home following a free-kick to send the Iron spiralling to a fourth-straight defeat to sit third from bottom.