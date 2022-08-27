Lee Ndlovu equaliser earns Boreham Wood a point against Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Ndlovu rescued a point for Boreham Wood, who are still chasing their first home win of the season after being held 1-1 by Altrincham at Meadow Park.

Aaron Bennett gave winless Altrincham a half-time lead but Ndlovu equalised early in the second period following a corner.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between in the first half before Bennett’s fine solo effort, after a mazy run into the box, gave the visitors the lead against the run of play.

The Wood were not behind for long as the unmarked Ndlovu tapped home at the back post following a corner for his first competitive goal for the club.

Both sides had chances to win it in the closing stages, but Altrincham’s Marcus Dinanga saw his fierce shot rebound off the crossbar and Wood forward Dennon Lewis’ low angled effort flew inches wide of the far post.