Leaders Dumbarton edge Elgin to maintain perfect start to League Two campaign

Dumbarton secured a slice of club history by beating Elgin 2-1 to maintain their perfect start to the cinch League Two campaign.

Ally Love converted two penalties as Dumbarton began a season for the first time with five straight wins.

The visitors took a surprise lead after 28 minutes when Kane Hester’s shot deflected over home goalkeeper Brett Long.

But parity was restored after 51 minutes when Gregor Buchanan was hauled to the ground and Love levelled.

Elgin conceded another penalty within three minutes as Aron Lynas was tripped and Love slotted home again.

League newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose moved into second spot by beating Stirling 1-0.

Neil Martyniuk’s 13th-minute penalty proved the difference between the sides after Jordan McGregor had felled Ross Gray.

East Fife fought back to draw 2-2 at Stranrarer after Luke Watt was sent off.

Paul Woods put Stranraer ahead after 15 minutes, but Ryan Schiavone’s deflected effort saw East Fife quickly.

Watt restored Stranraer’s lead before the break before being dismissed after an off the ball incident midway through the second half.

Jack Healy rescued a point for East Fife by firing home off the underside of the crossbar in the final minute.

Nicky Jamieson and Will Sewell scored first-half goals as Stenhousemuir won 2-1 at Forfar, for whom Roberto Nditi claimed a late consolation.

There was a dramatic finale as Albion and Annan drew 2-2.

Adam Fernie’s header put Albion ahead but Annan were level when Tommy Goss, who had earlier missed a penalty, converted from the spot.

Charlie Reilly thought he had given Albion victory from the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time.

But Annan went straight down the other end and Benjamin Luissint equalised.