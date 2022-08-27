Stockport boss Dave Challinor frustrated by skipper Paddy Madden’s red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport boss Dave Challinor could not hide his frustration at skipper Paddy Madden’s straight red card towards the end of their 1-1 draw against Swindon.

Madden was red-carded for a stamp on Saidou Khan late on, though County did go earn to rescue a point thanks to Antoni Sarcevic’s 84th-minute leveller.

Challinor said: “I’ve not spoken to Paddy yet, but he’s already apologised to the rest of the players. That would suggest to me that something untoward happened. It’s completely unacceptable from him, and he knows it.

“That’s three sendings-off we’ve had already this season, and that’s not good enough.

“There’s not been any real malice with any of them, but regardless of that, you can’t keep going down to 10 men in games.

“I played for a long time, and made more than 400 appearances, and I never got sent off once.

“You have to keep your discipline at this level. We can’t be having players missing three games because of a moment of madness.”

Reflecting on a first draw of the season, Challinor added: “It’s definitely a point gained. At least the goal meant there was a positive end to the game for us.

“We didn’t deserve a point, though having said that, we pressed well and created the best big chances I thought.”

It was an evenly contested first half at Edgeley Park.

Stockport’s Callum Camps ought to have done better early on when he fired wide, while a similar effort at the other end saw Khan drill a low strike off target.

County’s Ollie Crankshaw was denied by a brilliant save from Swindon ‘keeper Sol Brynn.

Lindsey’s men struck four minutes after the restart when Fraser Blake-Tracy lashed home a 20-yard daisy-cutter following Ronan Darcy’s lay-off.

After Madden was red-carded, gutsy County managed to even it up in the 84th minute thanks to Sarcevic’s well-taken volley.

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey was clearly frustrated after watching his side let their lead slip against 10 men.

“It’s feeling like a loss after that,” he said.