Bradford draw another home blank as Crewe leave with a share of the points

Bradford were held to a goalless draw for the second time in three home games as Crewe took a point from Valley Parade.

Bradford winger Scott Banks, on loan from Crystal Palace, was involved in the best chances in the first half.

His cross was headed over by Lee Angol and then Banks was denied when he cut inside and saw his shot tipped round the post by Crewe keeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Arsenal loanee Okonkwo had no chance with another Banks effort on 27 minutes that came back off the bar.

Crewe’s best opportunity fell to Dan Agyei after Bradford failed to clear a free-kick but his low shot was well kept out by Harry Lewis.

Bradford substitute Jake Young came on for the second half and sent a cross-shot over the bar before Crewe defender Zak Williams looped a header past the post.

Crewe top scorer Courtney Baker-Richardson tested Lewis with a well-struck effort that the keeper pushed away and then wastefully shot wide after breaking clear.