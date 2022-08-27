Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday concentration in Forest Green demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday concentration in Forest Green demolition

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 6:21 pm
Darren Moore was delighted with his side’s performance (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darren Moore was delighted with his side’s performance (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised a professional performance from his side after they blew Forest Green away in a 5-0 victory.

First-half goals from Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Lee Gregory had the hosts 4-0 up by half-time, with Dominic Bernard’s own goal completing the scoring after the break.

The result was the Owls’ second convincing win of the week, after defeating Rochdale 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Moore said: “We got the goals early and kept focused. We took our goals well and at the right time. When you get four in the first half it’s all about concentration levels.

“We spoke at half-time about keeping a clean sheet and adding to the tally and we did that.

“Forest Green took a very expansive shape, so when there was a turnover there were spaces to exploit, but when we won it back we had to capitalise.

“I’m happy for Liam (Palmer). He’s transitioned from centre-back to wing-back and you can see how strong he has been, his fitness levels especially have been excellent.

“It’s pleasing to see elements of what we do on the training ground on a Saturday afternoon. I still feel we’re building things here, we’re still not at the levels I want us to be at, but as the weeks go by we are constantly improving.

“We may have come into this as favourites with our home record, but in this division reputation counts for nothing – you have to earn it and we did today.”

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall was disappointed with how comfortable the victory was for the home side.

Burchnall said: “We made it too easy today. Goals two and three for me were so avoidable. I don’t even think it was good play; it was just two long diagonals that we don’t defend.

“We’ve got to be able to deal with things like that, especially here. For me, after those two situations happen the game is dead and it becomes about damage limitation.

“We knew it would be challenging with the form they’re in and the players they’ve got. Make no mistake, they have Championship-quality players, but it doesn’t mean we should just roll over and give easy goals away.

“Maybe the occasion got to us. We have to be braver. I think we had a fair amount of territory in the first half, but we didn’t take on the shot, we showed too much respect.

“We do deserve to be in this league and play against big clubs like this, but we didn’t show it today. We’ve had some tough fixtures to start, but we’ll move on and Tuesday night we’ll look to get back on track.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena (left) and Venus Williams will again play doubles at the US Open (Darron Cummings/AP)
Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open
Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates after scoring the winner against Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham
Aaron Hayden was Wrexham’s hero in a 3-2 National League win at Woking (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking
Micky Mellon hailed his side’s fighting spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester
Steve Cotterill was abused by a group of Bristol Rovers fans after the game (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers
Pete Wild is delighted with Josh Gordon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC…
Ben Garner felt the referee did not have a good game (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe
Reading manager Paul Ince wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall
Emma Raducanu has shown encouraging form ahead of the US Open (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova
Michael Beale’s side came out on top in a controversial clash (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller

More from Press and Journal

Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lonach Gathering: 'Emotional' return for historic Highland Games
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0
Darren Moore was delighted with his side’s performance (Zac Goodwin/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the…
0
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox
0