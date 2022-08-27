The boy’s special – Karl Robinson hails Oxford match-winner Cameron Brannagan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The boy’s special – Karl Robinson hails Oxford match-winner Cameron Brannagan

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 6:35 pm
Karl Robinson praised Cameron Brannagan’s match-winning performance in Oxford’s victory over Cheltenham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Karl Robinson praised Cameron Brannagan’s match-winning performance in Oxford’s victory over Cheltenham (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Karl Robinson hailed Cameron Brannagan for bailing out Oxford in their 2-1 win at Cheltenham.

Oxford had to hit back from a goal down and they also played the final 16 minutes with 10 men, but thanks to Brannagan’s brace they registered a result that Robinson hopes can kick-start their season.

His first was a stunning free-kick and his second a penalty four minutes from the end to seal the points.

“The talented right-footed Cameron Brannagan bailed us out twice today, the boy’s special,” Robinson said.

“I didn’t watch the penalty. I was just saying ‘please’ for my players more than anything. I care for these players so much, I really do.

“The fans can now go back down the A40 in a party atmosphere. They kept us going with the noise they made and they were sensational.

“I thought we started well today and should’ve had two or three goals with one cleared off the line and you start thinking to yourself it’s going to be one of those days.

“Then they score off the back of that and then we had to change shape because of the sending off.

“What turned it today was a wonder strike from Cameron and a decision that not many people saw – and the ref was brave to make it.”

Looking for their first home win under Wade Elliott’s management, Cheltenham were only in front for three minutes.

Taylor Perry netted via the aid of a deflection after a free-kick into the box was only half-cleared in the 63rd minute.

Brannagan then took centre stage, curling in a set-piece from 20 yards after a foul on substitute Matty Taylor on the edge of the penalty area in the 66th minute.

Brannagan then converted from the penalty spot after a foul by Caleb Taylor on Matty Taylor in the box four minutes from the end.

Oxford had started well, with Steve Seddon’s effort kicked away by Lewis Freestone inside the six-yard box after less than two minutes.

Simon Eastwood denied Alfie May at the other end as the home side threatened in the 12th minute.

May thumped wide in the 32nd minute and Ciaron Brown blocked well from Dan Nlundulu before half-time.

Cheltenham had Ellis Chapman sent off in the final seconds to compound their misery, but head coach Elliott was left seething over the penalty decision.

“I have seen it back and it confirmed what I thought at the time: Matty Taylor has run across Longy (Sean Long) and had a pull at him and then he’s done a swan dive in the box, throwing his arms in the air,” he said.

“What sums it up is the referee has gone and booked Caleb (Taylor), who is nowhere near the incident. It’s really difficult to get Caleb and Longy mixed up. I am incredulous about how he’s managed to do that.

“That does sum it up, but I thought our performance was really good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena (left) and Venus Williams will again play doubles at the US Open (Darron Cummings/AP)
Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open
Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates after scoring the winner against Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham
Aaron Hayden was Wrexham’s hero in a 3-2 National League win at Woking (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking
Micky Mellon hailed his side’s fighting spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester
Steve Cotterill was abused by a group of Bristol Rovers fans after the game (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers
Pete Wild is delighted with Josh Gordon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC…
Ben Garner felt the referee did not have a good game (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe
Reading manager Paul Ince wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall
Emma Raducanu has shown encouraging form ahead of the US Open (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova
Michael Beale’s side came out on top in a controversial clash (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller

More from Press and Journal

Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lonach Gathering: 'Emotional' return for historic Highland Games
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0
Karl Robinson praised Cameron Brannagan’s match-winning performance in Oxford’s victory over Cheltenham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the…
0
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox
0