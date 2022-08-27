Danny Schofield hails Huddersfield ace Tino Anjorin after draw with West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Schofield hails Huddersfield ace Tino Anjorin after draw with West Brom

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 6:45 pm
Danny Schofield was full of praise for Tino Anjorin (Joe Giddens/PA)
Danny Schofield was full of praise for Tino Anjorin (Joe Giddens/PA)

Danny Schofield praised on-loan midfielder Tino Anjorin after his two goals earned Huddersfield a point from a 2-2 draw against West Brom at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Anjorin’s fine finishes inside the the first half-hour looked to have put Town on course for a second win of the Championship season but defensive frailties meant they ended the day in the bottom two after Jed Wallace also scored twice for the visitors.

Schofield said of the 20-year-old Chelsea loanee: “Tino Anjorin scored two outstanding goals.

“He’s a player we know has got a lot of potential. Tino Anjorin has game-winning qualities which is hard to come by in football.”

Anjorin was replaced after an hour and Schofield has promised to work on his fitness.

The Huddersfield boss added: “We will keep working with Tino so he can play 90 minutes. He is young but he will get there.

“We identified there would be moments (against West Brom) where we could counter. We can be a threat on the counter.

“It was a well-deserved point. We started the game in an outstanding manner.
“It was a tough game against a quality opponent. We defended a bit too deep at times and allowed West Brom to enter our box. It’s something we will address and look to improve.

“Once you go 2-0 up at home you probably expect to win the game and we haven’t. Overall it’s probably a decent point.”

Schofield admitted some concern after a result which sees his side without a clean sheet this season.

He said: “We are fully aware of this, we work just as much in defence as we do in attack.”

Anjorin’s opening goal after 11 minutes saw him receive the ball from Sorba Thomas before curling a fine effort across goal into the top corner.

The second came on the half hour as he robbed Dara O’Shea before running on and firing in from the corner of the six-yard box.

West Brom fought back as Wallace finished from inside the area, side-footing in from a Grady Diangana cutback before half-time.

John Swift’s dinked pass was volleyed in by Wallace just before the hour as the home side were again punished for some slack marking.

Lee Nicholls saved efforts from Okay Yokuslu and Karlan Grant in the first half and also denied the former Town striker and Diangana after the break.

Jordan Rhodes headed across goal and Josh Ruffels shot against the woodwork as Huddersfield looked for a late winner.

Before those chances, Steve Bruce felt his side should have been awarded a penalty for a challenge on Grant.

The West Brom boss said: “It’s the biggest penalty I’ve ever seen. When decisions are like that, the linesman said he was too far away.

“Everybody in the crowd knew it was a penalty.

“It’s frustrating however I couldn’t fault the way we were. After a wonderful goal by them and we’ve gifted them a (second) goal we still played the way we wanted to play. It’s starting to take shape a little bit.”

Bruce felt his side started slowly but praised their response to going two goals down.

He said: “We didn’t do well enough in the first 10-15 minutes. After that we controlled the game well and had some big chances.

“I couldn’t fault them in their effort. It was there for everybody to see.

“Defensively we have to sharpen up a bit but overall the way we’ve played was good.”

