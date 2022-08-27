Scott Brown lauds Fleetwood character after dramatic draw at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scott Brown lauds Fleetwood character after dramatic draw at Lincoln

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 6:49 pm
Scott Brown hailed Fleetwood’s character in the dramatic draw at Lincoln (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scott Brown hailed Fleetwood’s character in the dramatic draw at Lincoln (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown hailed his side’s belief after substitute Ged Garner pounced in stoppage time to earn them an unlikely 2-2 draw at Lincoln.

The visitors had trailed to two early Ted Bishop goals but reduced the arrears before half-time through Paddy Lane.

After both sides squandered chances, it was left to Garner to level at the death.

Brown said: “It wasn’t our team for those first 25 minutes. We seemed anxious on the ball and couldn’t defend crosses – we probably deserved to be two goals down.

“We sneaked a goal back, though, which gave us that belief and you could see which team was finishing the strongest at the end.

“We were very positive and our subs were huge for us but we needed to be more ruthless in front of the goal.

“Yes we found holes to pass through despite Lincoln going to a back five and that’s pleasing but we need to take our chances.

“We’re getting there and it shows the lads’ character that they can keep going for 97 minutes or whatever it was. Coming away with a point after that first-half performance is probably about right.”

The hosts began brightly and a neat sixth-minute move involving Sean Roughan and Tashan Oakley-Boothe saw the latter cross for Bishop to convert following Tom Hopper’s clever dummy.

Eight minutes later, Bishop converted from close range once more and again it was a ball played in from the left – this time from Roughan.

At the other end, Dan Batty’s perfect through ball found Lane, who calmly slotted under Carl Rushworth from 10 yards.

Lincoln started the second half in much the same fashion as the first with Bishop going close to completing his hat-trick but his 25-yard strike was beaten away by Jay Lynch.

Town substitute Promise Omochere then went close to bundling his side level during a scramble, before the same player was bravely denied by Rushworth with ten minutes to go.

Lincoln should have added a third late on but Hopper and Charley Kendall spurned the opportunity by waiting for the referee to whistle, who instead played the advantage after a foul on Ben House.

Brown’s side were given hope after the fourth official signalled nine minutes of stoppage time and that soon turned to reality as Garner arrived unmarked to head home Danny Andrew’s free-kick.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy was left with mixed emotions.

He said: “I thought we started outstanding in terms of our possession and movement.

“Then we just stopped doing the things that had got us into a two-goal lead, which was particularly disappointing.

“The (younger) players have to show bravery on the ball and recognise what got them into a good position.

“They need to have courage, which comes with experience. The only way to get experience is to play football – and the only way to learn is by making mistakes.

“I always say Rome wasn’t built in a day. We have a cracking group of players and a cracking group of young players.

“They leave everything on the pitch and give everything they have but I also think we sometimes get punished for the things we do well.

“We play so well and teams don’t want to play against us so they become incredibly direct. That’s something we need to get used to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena (left) and Venus Williams will again play doubles at the US Open (Darron Cummings/AP)
Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open
Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates after scoring the winner against Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham
Aaron Hayden was Wrexham’s hero in a 3-2 National League win at Woking (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking
Micky Mellon hailed his side’s fighting spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester
Steve Cotterill was abused by a group of Bristol Rovers fans after the game (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers
Pete Wild is delighted with Josh Gordon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC…
Ben Garner felt the referee did not have a good game (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe
Reading manager Paul Ince wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall
Emma Raducanu has shown encouraging form ahead of the US Open (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova
Michael Beale’s side came out on top in a controversial clash (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller

More from Press and Journal

Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lonach Gathering: 'Emotional' return for historic Highland Games
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0
Scott Brown hailed Fleetwood’s character in the dramatic draw at Lincoln (Andrew Milligan/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the…
0
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox
0