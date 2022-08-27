MK Dons boss Liam Manning: The scary thing is that we can get better

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Manning believes there is more to come from his MK Dons players after their comfortable 4-0 victory over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Manning watched his side seal a second League One win of the season after two goals from Will Grigg and second-half strikes from Conor Grant and Matthew Dennis.

But the MK Dons boss believes his side can produce better performances going forward.

Manning said: “We showed some real quality with our goals and the scary thing for me is that I think we can get better than that and that will be the challenge for us going forward.

“I thought we carried a real threat and we got better as the game went on. We controlled the ball well and the way we got into wide areas to create chances was terrific and it was great to see Will Grigg on the scoresheet again.

“The aim now is to keep working hard because there is still a lot of improvement to do. There are a lot of new players and it is going to take time because there are definitely areas we can get better in.”

Grigg fired the Dons into a 2-0 lead with close-range finishes from Daniel Harvie crosses before Jamie Cumming saved brilliantly from Morecambe defender Ryan Delaney’s header.

Morecambe started the second half well but Cumming again saved well from Arthur Gnahoua and Kieran Phillips.

The visitors scored a third on the counter attack through Grant and Dennis made it 4-0 in the 67th minute with a neat finish after some poor Morecambe defending.

Shrimps boss Derek Adam said his side were undone by some “clinical” finishing.

He said: “MK Dons moved the ball around very well and found space well and made things difficult for us.

“They scored two well-worked goals with crosses into the box and we didn’t defend in the areas as well as we should have.

“At 2-0 down we made a change to the system at half-time and we created a lot of good opportunities but we didn’t make the most of them.

“I thought that was the difference on the day because I thought they were very clinical when they had their opportunities and we weren’t.”