Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC Wimbledon

Telling Josh Gordon to play more centrally is reaping rewards for Barrow manager Pete Wild after his forward’s latest strike earned victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Gordon scored seven times in his first season for the Bluebirds, but he already his four in this campaign, with his early effort at Plough Lane ultimately being the difference.

The turnaround in the 27-year-old’s fortunes is reflected by Barrow’s as a whole, as most bookies’ pre-season favourites for relegation have now won five of their first six league games and lie second in the table.

When asked what was different with Gordon this year, Wild said: “Just getting in between the sticks more.

“At the start of the season we were all for playing him on the right of the three up front and he’s ended up going centrally because his leap’s great and out of possession he gives us a right shift.

“Last year, when we were watching the videos, he seemed to be running everywhere but now he seems to be central, between the goals.

“He’s a really good one-touch finisher, and he showed that again today.

“Strikers will want to score as many as they can and if he carries on like that then hopefully he will be getting into double figures this season.”

Barrow were ahead in the 10th minute when Ben Whitfield sent in a terrific cross from the left that gave Gordon the simple task of scoring with a first-time finish.

Having been disappointing in the first half, Wimbledon increased the pressure after the break and had an effort ruled out when Ayoub Assal appeared to handle before bundling in Chris Gunter’s cross.

Harry Pell then headed wide from Nathan Young-Coombs’ centre in what was the first appearance of his second spell with the Dons.

The hosts kept pressing into stoppage time, with Will Nightingale rifling a volley wide, but their frustration boiled over as young midfielder Paris Maghoma was sent off for dissent after the final whistle.

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “This is a harsh learning one for him.

“That’s his sixth game in senior football. He’s a young lad and his frustrations got the better of him and that moment and he pays the price for that. He has to learn that lesson.

“We had a couple of opportunities to score there – Harry Pell with the header and Ayoub at the end there. We should have tested the goalkeeper more, but we have to score with our opportunities.

“We didn’t move the ball quick enough. That’s what we work on. That’s what we’re built on. I thought we’d done that better second half. We need to stay steady and trust what we are doing.”