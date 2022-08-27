Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 7:25 pm
Micky Mellon hailed his side’s fighting spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon hailed his side's fighting spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)

Micky Mellon praised the ‘guts and determination’ of his Tranmere Rovers side following their 2-0 home win over Colchester United.

Rovers led from the fourth minute at Prenton Park, with Josh Hawkes side-footing home a volley at the far post after Kane Hemmings had beaten Ryan Clampin down the right and crossed.

And Tranmere sealed their 2-0 win in the 83rd minute when Jake Burton sent a downward header from fellow substitute Paul Lewis’s cross past Colchester keeper Kieran O’Hara.

Mellon was delighted with his players’ efforts on the back of their energy-sapping Carabao Cup tie against Premier League side Newcastle United on Wednesday.

He said: “I don’t think it’s time for me to talk about anything technical. It’s about sheer guts, determination and every credit to the players.

“It’s been two tough shifts, coming off the back of an emotional and physical game on Wednesday.

“The same players have gone again and the boys that have come off the bench have helped us to keep moving forward.

“They deserve what they’re going to get and that’s a right good rest, physically and mentally, because we’re at the bare bones now.

“Only credit to the players and credit to the supporters who really got behind us and drove us on, kept us going forward.

“It was a really big effort from everybody today, fans and players, staff and it was an important win for us.

“We knew that we had to get a win, a result and to get a clean sheet, we’re obviously delighted.

“Now we need to get a well-earned rest.”

The closest Colchester came to scoring was when Frank Nouble’s close-range effort was blocked by defender Neill Byrne, in the first half.

Colchester boss Wayne Brown said: “I’ve got mixed emotions really.

“I thought we identified in the early stages where we were going to get our success, where the space was going to be.

“I thought the intent from the lads was to go out and execute those instructions and I thought for spells of the game we did.

“Our retention of the ball was a lot better today into wide areas which are the areas we identified to get our success.

“We had four really good chances in the first half and that was the difference – they’ve put two of their chances away, one of which was in the first half, one of which was in the second half.

“They made it into our box five times in the second half and scored from one of them.

“We had lots of possession but for all of that, we probably didn’t really create enough in the second half.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

