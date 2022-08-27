Record for Anderson and redemption for Robinson as Stokes inspires England win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record for Anderson and redemption for Robinson as Stokes inspires England win

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 8:41 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 2:15 am
Ben Stokes made the key breakthroughs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes produced the crucial double strike to set England on course for a three-day thrashing of South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford.

England romped home in the second LV= Test by an innings and 85 runs – an even bigger margin than the one they lost by in similarly crushing fashion last week at Lord’s – as they flattened the tourists for 179.

And it was captain Stokes who once again proved his inspirational all-round qualities, following up his fine century on day two with a long spell of bloody-minded brilliance with ball in hand.

Fourth-wicket pair Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen had successfully sucked the heat out of England after a strong start from the hosts, blocking their way in a determined stand of 87 in 261 balls.

With inspiration in short supply it fell to Stokes to break their will as he removed the pair in successive overs at the start of the evening session.

His decisive moment came in the middle of a draining 14-over stint either side of the tea break, as flogged himself for the cause and came up trumps.

With his work done he tossed the new ball to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who finished things off in a blaze of glory by taking the last five wickets for just seven runs in the space of 30 deliveries.

Jimmy beats world

  1. James Anderson - 951
  2. Glenn McGrath - 949
  3. Wasim Akram - 916
  4. Shaun Pollock - 829
  5. Stuart Broad - 802

Anderson added another fast bowling record to his collection with a nip-backer that sailed through the gate of Simon Harmer before clattering into off-stump. It was his 950th wicket in the three forms of international cricket, taking him ahead of Australia great Glenn McGrath to the top of the all-time list for non-spinners. Only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (1,347), Australia’s Shane Warne (1,001) and India’s Anil Kumble (956) are ahead of Anderson, who soon had his 951st victim and 100th against South Africa when he found the edge of Kagiso Rabada’s bat in England’s charge to a thumping victory.

Robinson redemption

Ollie Robinson celebrates
There was much focus on Robinson in his first Test in seven months, having endured various injuries and ailments as well as scrutiny on his overall fitness – which was publicly questioned during last winter’s Ashes. But there was no sign of any drop-off in intensity and he was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets on Saturday. There may still be tougher challenges to come but this was a heartening return for a bowler with a spectacular average of 20.93 after 10 Tests.

View from the dressing room

What’s next?

Rassie van der Dussen
England’s tails will be up after such a comprehensive victory but they will have a fortnight to wait for the series finale. South Africa, who will be without Van der Dussen because of a fractured left index finger, must regroup quickly.

