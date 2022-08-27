Interim boss Dean Holden leaves Stoke after masterminding win at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Interim boss Dean Holden leaves Stoke after masterminding win at Blackburn

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 10:07 pm
Dean Holden acknowledges the Stoke supporters at Ewood Park (Will Matthews/PA)
Dean Holden acknowledges the Stoke supporters at Ewood Park (Will Matthews/PA)

Stoke interim manager Dean Holden has left the club after they recorded a battling 1-0 win at Blackburn – clearing the way for Alex Neil’s seemingly imminent appointment.

Holden, previously assistant to the sacked Michael O’Neill, took charge for the game at Ewood Park but a club statement after the game confirmed his departure.

In front of the watching Neil, Stoke showed both sides of their character, producing a dominant first-half display that saw them lead through Lewis Baker’s stunning 25-yard strike – the least they deserved after an energetic display that brought clear chances for Liam Delap, Aden Flint, and Jacob Brown.

After the restart, they showed heart and desire to protect the precarious lead against an improved Blackburn and held out to record only their fourth win on the road in 2022 and their second
victory this season, giving Stoke a platform to build on under their next manager.

Holden believed the win showed how good Stoke can be.

He said: “There’s the basis of a really good team. They’ve not shown it enough, particularly this season. Just disappointed for him that he’s not been able to see it through because you can see today the quality we’ve got.

“First half, we knew that Blackburn have got a nice style of football, we knew we could catch them high up the pitch, which we did countless times. Probably should have come in at 2-0 really.

“We knew they’d throw everything at us second half. Jack (Bonham) had one save to make, in the first half, and it was a good save. Other than that, there were a load of blocks, but Jack didn’t have a lot to do.

“The new manager coming in is going to have a really good group of players and more importantly, a really good group of staff to push this club where it needs to get to.

“We showed what a good team we could be first half with the ball, and in the second half, we defended resolutely.”

A short club statement around four-and-a-half hours after the game announced Holden’s departure.

Joint chairman John Coates said: “The professionalism that Dean brought to his position with us has never been more evident (than) over the last 48 hours, culminating in him guiding us to victory at Blackburn this afternoon.

“We are grateful for his efforts over the past 16 months and wish him every success for the future.”

Rovers were consigned to their first home defeat of the season and a third straight reverse for the first time since February 2021.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted the first half was not good enough.

He said: “We’re disappointed with the result. The performance, I think we should be getting more if you see the performance.

“It can be difficult when a club is changing manager and we didn’t play a good game in the first half. Our decision making and our intensity, we were a bit passive in that way. We made bad decisions on the ball and off the ball. Stoke got opportunities, but not a lot. The boys were disappointed with the first half.

“The second half was an excellent half. We created opportunities, shots were blocked, we got the fans with us, a lot of intensity and good football. The only thing lacking was a goal so we need to learn from that. We need to start better. I’ve told them that.

“We need to start in minute one. Even if you don’t know exactly which formation the opponents will use, the boys were prepared for three different formations so it shouldn’t be an issue.

“It was not good enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma
Andy Murray remains unsure why he has struggled with cramp recently (John Walton/PA)
Tests offer no clues about Andy Murray’s cramp issues
Eddie Howe says money is irrelevant when it comes to finding signings for Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)
The money is irrelevant – Eddie Howe on the process of making Newcastle signings
Wales forward David Brooks hopes to complete his cancer recovery with a place at the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robert Page vows he won’t rush recovering David Brooks back into Wales action
Neco Williams signed for Nottingham Forest this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
We made signing Neco Williams a priority – Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)
We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham
Ben Stokes made the key breakthroughs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Record for Anderson and redemption for Robinson as Stokes inspires England win
Dean Elgar’s South Africa were well beaten in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Elgar demands more from middle order as South Africa slump to heavy loss
Ben Stokes feels England’s win over South Africa in the second Test has set the benchmark (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes: England’s second Test win over South Africa is the benchmark

More from Press and Journal

Hundreds of volunteers, groups and charity mascots marched down Union Street as Celebrate Aberdeen returned. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Union Street lit up in colour as Celebrate Aberdeen returns
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
In-form Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi could go to the very top, insists manager Jim…
0
Lonach Highland games Pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Lonach Highland Gathering
Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lonach Gathering: 'Emotional' return for historic Highland Games
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0