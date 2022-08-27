Robert Page vows he won’t rush recovering David Brooks back into Wales action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Page vows he won’t rush recovering David Brooks back into Wales action

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 10:33 pm
Wales forward David Brooks hopes to complete his cancer recovery with a place at the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales forward David Brooks hopes to complete his cancer recovery with a place at the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales boss Robert Page has left the World Cup door open for David Brooks after admitting watching the Bournemouth forward’s return to training after cancer left him emotional.

Brooks signed a new four-year deal with the Cherries this week just 10 months after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says Brooks is “heading certainly in the right direction” ahead of November’s World Cup in Qatar, even though no time frame has been put on his return to action.

“I’ve seen footage of him training and it’s quite emotional watching it,” said Page, who himself is poised to sign a four-year contract with the Football Association of Wales as the permanent successor to Ryan Giggs.

“What he’s had to go through to get back to that level, it’s incredible. I am just so pleased for him, so we want to take that pressure off him.

“We wouldn’t rush him back. We wouldn’t do that to Bournemouth and we wouldn’t do that to Brooksy.

“Bournemouth have been excellent throughout, how they’ve managed him from what he’s been through from day one.

Robert Page
Wales manager Robert Page has left the World Cup door open for David Brooks (Ashley Crowden/FAW)

“To get him to the level of fitness he’s at, they have been sympathetic and brilliant.”

The 21-times capped Brooks has not played since Bournemouth drew at Peterborough on September 29 of last year.

Brooks received his cancer diagnosis a few weeks later, but announced in May that he had been given the all clear after completing his treatment.

The 25-year-old met up with Page’s squad in June as Wales qualified for their first World Cup since 1958.

On whether Brooks could make his 26-man squad in Qatar, Page, speaking to the PA news agency while on behalf of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign, said: “I don’t want to put any pressure on him.

“He’ll absolutely get there, whether it’s for September, the World Cup or March.

“He’s part of what we’re doing for Wales moving forward. Whether it’s next week or in six months we’re giving him that time to get back to full fitness.

“It’s not a broken leg he’s had to go through. It’s something really significant and an impact on all the body, not just part of the body.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Harry Wilson is expected to recover from a knee injury to be fit for Wales’ World Cup campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It was lovely to see in the video what is means to Brooksy to be back playing football.”

Page also gave an update on Fulham’s Harry Wilson, who suffered a knee injury in pre-season and is set to miss next month’s Nations League games against Belgium and Poland.

“I’ve asked the question (to Fulham) whether he’s going to be fit by September,” Page said.

“Perhaps that’s a little bit unrealistic, but he’ll definitely be fine for Qatar.”

:: Robert Page is working with M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign, offering kids the chance to win a training masterclass with the Wales teams. Go to

marksandspencer.com/football

to find out more.

