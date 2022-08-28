Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 11:56 am
Jim Goodwin feels there is more to come from Bojan Miovski
Jim Goodwin feels there is more to come from Bojan Miovski (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jim Goodwin believes there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski after netted twice in Aberdeen’s 5-0 cinch Premiership victory over Livingston.

Miovski opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Jack Fitzwater was sent off for a foul on Vicente Besuijen, before Ross McCrorie and a Besuijen spot kick took the score to 3-0.

Miovski netted again, this time from open play, and teenage substitute Ryan Duncan rounded out the scoring with his first Dons goal.

Miovski’s brace took his own tally to six goals in six games for the Dons and Goodwin said: “This kid could be anything he wants. He’s only just turned 23, and we made a significant investment to bring him to the club.

“We all believed we could continue his development here at Aberdeen and give him a platform to excel, and he’s done that.

“He’s not even up to full speed in terms of fitness and sharpness yet because he came into pre-season late, but he looks like scoring every week and if we keep creating the kind of opportunities we have been then he’ll be our main man this season, there’s no doubt about it.”

Livingston boss David Martindale insists his side will bounce back against Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night.

He said “Even with 10 men we should not capitulate like that and it’s unacceptable to be sitting here talking about a 5-0 game.

“It’ll get put to bed tomorrow morning. I talk about it quite a bit, win lose or draw you’ve got to put the game behind you. We can’t do a single thing to change what’s just happened.

“You can only change the future. It’s how I’ve lived my life for the past 25 years, I don’t look back, I look forward. I’ll drum that into the players, and it’s how we work at the football club.

“I felt sorry for 95 per cent of the starting 11 today. I don’t think they deserved to be in that position – we made our own mistakes and it led to our downfall.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

