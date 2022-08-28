Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of the Hundred with ankle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of the Hundred with ankle injury

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 12:53 pm
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred (David Davies/PA)
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred (David Davies/PA)

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred with an ankle injury.

The 29-year-old, one of the world’s most explosive limited-overs batters, joins England white-ball captain Jos Buttler in being forced to exit the tournament early.

Both are now potential doubts for the white-ball tour of Pakistan which starts on September 20.

Buttler (pictured) and Livingstone are potential doubts for England
Buttler (pictured) and Livingstone are potential doubts for England (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of The Hundred with an ankle injury,” a Birmingham Phoenix statement on Sunday read.

“Livingstone will be replaced by Nottinghamshire batter Sol Budinger who will join the squad immediately ahead of Sunday’s home fixture against Manchester Originals.”

Buttler suffered a calf problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Brave on August 18.

England are scheduled to play a seven-match T20 series in Pakistan across September and October.

