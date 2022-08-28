I am enjoying it so much – Antonio Colak happy with his start at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I am enjoying it so much – Antonio Colak happy with his start at Rangers

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 1:10 pm
Antonio Colak enjoying life at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Antonio Colak enjoying life at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Antonio Colak admitted that things could not be better at Rangers after he scored a double in the 4-0 win over Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Croatia international grabbed the vital goal against PSV Eindhoven last Wednesday night to take the Light Blues into the Champions League where they will face Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli in the group stage.

Returning to cinch Premiership duty, Colak, who joined the Govan club from PAOK in July, took his tally to seven goals in seven games with two strikes against County after midfielder John Lundstram had opened the scoring in the first half and before substitute Steven Davis added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

Colak told RangersTV: “We are really happy that we won 4-0 at home, it was really important especially after the European night we had.

“We wanted to show our dominance as fast as possible and we created a lot of chances, scored a lot of goals, kept a clean sheet and it couldn’t be better.

“We created a lot of space for each other, created a lot of possibilities, everyone tried to be in the box and we had each other’s back, even when we lost the ball and we could have had a bigger result.

“I am enjoying it so much. I am trying to work hard and to score so many goals in this short period couldn’t be better for me as a new player and I just want to continue like that and keep pushing.

“It is the best feeling at Ibrox in front of our fans, I enjoy every moment, every win and every goal and I just want to keep it like that.”

Malky Mackay was less than pleased that Gers defender James Sands escaped a red card when the game was goalless after he grappled Staggies striker Jordy Hiwula to the ground to prevent him getting a clear run on goal, while already on a yellow card.

However, the County boss was pleased to give 16-year-old academy graduate Dylan Smith his debut as a second-half substitute.

Mackay said: “I am delighted for him. He’s a terrific potential. He just turned 16 three months ago and he’s straight in the first team and merited coming on to the pitch.

“He took the ball three or four times in the right-back area and his passing success was 100 per cent.

“Delighted for him and his family, they are locals and he deserved his professional debut.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Antony (left) is keen to leave Ajax, and Manchester United are closing in on a deal (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United making progress in big-money pursuit of Ajax star Antony
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred (David Davies/PA)
Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of the Hundred with ankle injury
Steven Hammell is looking for forwards (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell wants attacking reinforcements at Motherwell
Ben White has praised the desire at Arseal following their fine start to the season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Attitude and desire key to Arsenal’s start to the season – Ben White
Jim Goodwin feels there is more to come from Bojan Miovski (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski
Raheem Sterling opened his goalscoring account for Chelsea with a double against Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea showed passion and commitment – Raheem Sterling praises Leicester win
Lee Johnson was far from happy with his substitutes (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Johnson demands improvement after ‘naivety’ from Hibernian subs
Emma Raducanu is hoping to build on her Cincinnati form (Jeff Dean/AP)
Emma Raducanu takes belief into US Open return after testing year
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went onto manage Manchester United after retiring (Martin Rickett/PA)
On this day in 2007: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retires from football
Graham Potter feels Pascal Gross is in the best form of his Brighton career (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pascal Gross in the best form of his career – Brighton boss Graham Potter

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Man arrested and charged after St Nicholas Street assault Picture shows; St Nicholas Street police cordon. St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen. Chris Cromar/DCT Media Date; 28/08/2022
Man charged following serious assault in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
'Miovski is going to make us a lot of money' - Dons fans react…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality
0
Police.
Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes