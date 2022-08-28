British football’s nine-goal wonders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

British football’s nine-goal wonders

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 4:19 pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (right) and Liel Abada scored a hat-trick apiece in a fine win at Dundee United. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (right) and Liel Abada scored a hat-trick apiece in a fine win at Dundee United. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic became the second top-tier British club to dole out a 9-0 thrashing this weekend as they romped to victory at Dundee United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made it five wins from five in spectacular fashion as Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada both hit hat-tricks with Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt also getting in on the act.

Celtic’s cinch Premiership win came less than 24 hours after Liverpool hammered Bournemouth by the same scoreline to equal the Premier League’s record victory.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the six previous occasions when teams have scored nine goals across the two divisions.

Liverpool 9 Bournemouth 0, August 2022

Luis Diaz scored the first and last of Liverpool's goals as they thrashed Bournemouth.
Luis Diaz scored the first and last of Liverpool’s goals as they thrashed Bournemouth (Peter Byrne/PA)

Roberto Firmino scored two and made three, with a brace too for Luis Diaz. Harvey Elliott’s first Premier League goal, Fabio Carvalho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and a Chris Mepham own goal completed the scoring.

Manchester United 9 Southampton 0, February 2021

Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card within 90 seconds of his first senior start left Saints with an uphill battle from the outset. Anthony Martial netted twice while Saints defender Roman Bednarek scored an own goal and was also sent off. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were the other scorers.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 2019

Jamie Vardy, left, and Ayoze Perez celebrate against Southampton
Jamie Vardy, left, and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks as Leicester ran riot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble, wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.

Celtic 9 Aberdeen 0, November 2010

Anthony Stokes (left) and Gary Hooper both scored hat-tricks as Celtic eased to victory over Aberdeen.
Anthony Stokes (left) and Gary Hooper both scored hat-tricks as Celtic eased to victory over Aberdeen (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Paul Hartley’s red card put the visitors on the back foot as it was the turn of Anthony Stokes and Gary Hooper to argue over the match ball with the pair both scoring hat-tricks. Thomas Rogne’s red card for Celtic did not stop the onslaught as a Josh Magennis own goal and efforts from Joe Ledley and Pat McCourt completed the triumph.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

David Martindale is full of admiration for Celtic’s play (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale believes Celtic will inflict more heavy defeats this season
Birmingham’s Przemyslaw Placheta will be sidelined for two weeks with a shin injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Przemyslaw Placheta misses Birmingham’s clash with Norwich
Everton’s Anthony Gordon scores his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Frank Lampard adamant Anthony Gordon will not refuse to play for Everton
Alonso and Hamilton traded words after their crash at the Belgian Grand Prix (PA)
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton continue spat after Belgian Grand Prix crash
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has had an injury setback (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford back in contention for Leeds
FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy is not happy that 18 LIV Golf players will be at Wentworth (Steve Helber)
Hard to stomach seeing LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth – Rory McIlroy
Bristol City’s Nathan Baker announced his retirement after nine months recovering from a head injury (Simon Galloway/PA)
Nathan Baker forced to retire nine months after suffering head injury
Jim Bentley has been appointed Rochdale manager (Tim Goode/PA)
Jim Bentley promises improvement after taking charge at Rochdale
Renan Lodi was at the City Ground for Forest’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Renan Lodi becomes Nottingham Forest’s 18th summer signing
Fulham teenager Luke Harris is on the verge of a shock Wales senior call (Simon Galloway/PA)
Fulham midfielder Luke Harris on verge of surprise Wales call-up

More from Press and Journal

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has released a new single following the Tik Tok video. Supplied by Black Arts PR.
Record labels queue in coffee shop to sign Inverness singer and Tik Tok sensation
0
Jamie Douglas, 42, was last seen in Aberdeen on Friday evening.
Missing Aberdeen man Jamie Douglas last seen three days ago
0
motorcyclists
Traffic builds on A96 through Keith after reports of crash involving van
0
Milne's Primary School in Fochabers.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0
Journalists and photographers gather outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Steve Back/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Pay attention to how Truss and Sunak treat local journalists
1