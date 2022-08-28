Lucas Paqueta moves a step closer to joining West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lucas Paqueta moves a step closer to joining West Ham

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 5:51 pm
Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta is set to join West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta is set to join West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes has confirmed Brazil international Lucas Paqueta underwent a medical at West Ham on Sunday ahead of a proposed transfer.

The 25-year-old is set to seal a big-money move to the Premier League club from Lyon at the start of next week.

Moyes, speaking after his side’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa, revealed: “I understand he’s had a medical today as well.

Rangers v Olympique Lyonnais – UEFA Europa League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Lucas Paqueta, right, looks West Ham-bound (PA)

“I can’t confirm if it is all good or all bad. I’m obviously really hoping it comes off because I think he is an excellent player.

“He can add something for us and he’s another exciting player.”

Paqueta would be West Ham’s eighth addition of the summer, following Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer and Emerson Palmieri.

“We have brought in several players and a lot are internationals,” Moyes added.

“If we bring in a Brazilian international as well, it has been a difficult window but trying to add something at a level that we think can probably keep us up there is what we’ve tried to do.

“And I have to say I am thankful to the club and the board for trying to get us the best we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

David Martindale is full of admiration for Celtic’s play (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale believes Celtic will inflict more heavy defeats this season
Birmingham’s Przemyslaw Placheta will be sidelined for two weeks with a shin injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Przemyslaw Placheta misses Birmingham’s clash with Norwich
Everton’s Anthony Gordon scores his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Frank Lampard adamant Anthony Gordon will not refuse to play for Everton
Alonso and Hamilton traded words after their crash at the Belgian Grand Prix (PA)
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton continue spat after Belgian Grand Prix crash
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has had an injury setback (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford back in contention for Leeds
FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy is not happy that 18 LIV Golf players will be at Wentworth (Steve Helber)
Hard to stomach seeing LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth – Rory McIlroy
Bristol City’s Nathan Baker announced his retirement after nine months recovering from a head injury (Simon Galloway/PA)
Nathan Baker forced to retire nine months after suffering head injury
Jim Bentley has been appointed Rochdale manager (Tim Goode/PA)
Jim Bentley promises improvement after taking charge at Rochdale
Renan Lodi was at the City Ground for Forest’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Renan Lodi becomes Nottingham Forest’s 18th summer signing
Fulham teenager Luke Harris is on the verge of a shock Wales senior call (Simon Galloway/PA)
Fulham midfielder Luke Harris on verge of surprise Wales call-up

More from Press and Journal

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has released a new single following the Tik Tok video. Supplied by Black Arts PR.
Record labels queue in coffee shop to sign Inverness singer and Tik Tok sensation
0
Jamie Douglas, 42, was last seen in Aberdeen on Friday evening.
Missing Aberdeen man Jamie Douglas last seen three days ago
0
motorcyclists
Traffic builds on A96 through Keith after reports of crash involving van
0
Milne's Primary School in Fochabers.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0
Journalists and photographers gather outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Steve Back/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Pay attention to how Truss and Sunak treat local journalists
1