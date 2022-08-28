Max Verstappen was on another planet – Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen was on another planet – Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 5:53 pm
Max Verstappen raced to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Max Verstappen raced to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Max Verstappen was hailed as being in a “league of his own” and “on another planet” after he raced from 14th to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver is closing in on his second world championship after moving 98 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – the equivalent of nearly four victories with eight fixtures remaining.

Verstappen was stripped of pole position and demoted down the grid after taking on his fourth engine of the season at Spa-Francorchamps, one more than is allocated for the season.

Max Verstappen crossed the line nearly 18 seconds clear of Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen crossed the line nearly 18 seconds clear of Sergio Perez (Olivier Matthys/AP)

But the 24-year-old was able to take advantage of a chaotic opening lap after Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso tangled at Les Combes to move up five positions. He was then third by the end of lap eight before he usurped team-mate Sergio Perez for the lead on lap 12.

Despite briefly losing first place to Carlos Sainz when he made his first stop, Verstappen was back ahead on lap 18, taking the chequered flag 17.8 seconds clear of Perez – the driver now second in the championship standings, albeit 93 points back.

“Max was flying,” concluded Perez, the Mexican using the same machinery as Verstappen. “He was on another planet.”

Verstappen’s superb comeback triumph was his third in a row and ninth from 14 appearances this term.

“Max was quite simply in a league of his own today,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. “Not just today, but all weekend.

“He has excelled here in the past and today he has smashed it out of the park. Since the first lap in practice on Friday, Max has just been in phenomenal form.

“Strategically, we chose to take the penalty here, but of course, Max still had to navigate his way through the pack.

“He did that very efficiently over the first couple of laps and he hit the front far quicker than we could have ever expected.

“It was one of the most dominant performances that we have had as a team.”

Verstappen denied Hamilton a record eighth title at last year’s deeply contentious season finale in Abu Dhabi, and he has been largely unstoppable since.

“Since Max won that world championship he has taken another step,” added Horner. “In many ways it released him and he is driving at an incredible level.

“Given his age and experience, what we are witnessing is a driver completely at one with the car. He is in an absolute purple patch of his career.”

Verstappen’s imperious form led Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to raise the prospect of the Red Bull man sewing up his second title in just a fortnight’s time at the Italian Grand Prix, with six races still remaining.

A cautious Horner added: “The championship looks healthy, but things can change very quickly. We just want to keep this momentum rolling forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

David Martindale is full of admiration for Celtic’s play (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale believes Celtic will inflict more heavy defeats this season
Birmingham’s Przemyslaw Placheta will be sidelined for two weeks with a shin injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Przemyslaw Placheta misses Birmingham’s clash with Norwich
Everton’s Anthony Gordon scores his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Frank Lampard adamant Anthony Gordon will not refuse to play for Everton
Alonso and Hamilton traded words after their crash at the Belgian Grand Prix (PA)
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton continue spat after Belgian Grand Prix crash
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has had an injury setback (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford back in contention for Leeds
FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy is not happy that 18 LIV Golf players will be at Wentworth (Steve Helber)
Hard to stomach seeing LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth – Rory McIlroy
Bristol City’s Nathan Baker announced his retirement after nine months recovering from a head injury (Simon Galloway/PA)
Nathan Baker forced to retire nine months after suffering head injury
Jim Bentley has been appointed Rochdale manager (Tim Goode/PA)
Jim Bentley promises improvement after taking charge at Rochdale
Renan Lodi was at the City Ground for Forest’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Renan Lodi becomes Nottingham Forest’s 18th summer signing
Fulham teenager Luke Harris is on the verge of a shock Wales senior call (Simon Galloway/PA)
Fulham midfielder Luke Harris on verge of surprise Wales call-up

More from Press and Journal

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has released a new single following the Tik Tok video. Supplied by Black Arts PR.
Record labels queue in coffee shop to sign Inverness singer and Tik Tok sensation
0
Jamie Douglas, 42, was last seen in Aberdeen on Friday evening.
Missing Aberdeen man Jamie Douglas last seen three days ago
0
motorcyclists
Traffic builds on A96 through Keith after reports of crash involving van
0
Milne's Primary School in Fochabers.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0
Journalists and photographers gather outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Steve Back/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Pay attention to how Truss and Sunak treat local journalists
1