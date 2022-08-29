‘Suffering’ Son Heung-min continues to have his manager’s support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Suffering’ Son Heung-min continues to have his manager’s support

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 8:03 am
Son Heung-min has the support of his manager (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min has the support of his manager (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he would be happy for Son Heung-min to marry his daughter as he defended the South Korean.

Son was again below his best in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest as he goalless start to the season continued.

He currently looks a far cry from the player that scored 10 goals in the final nine games of last term to claim the Premier League Golden Boot.

Conte has no doubts about Son’s talent or his personality and will continue to back him.

“I understood Sonny is a really sensible player,” he said. “He’s really sensible and a top man, a really good guy. If I am to make an example, if I have to find a husband for my daughter I’d like it to be a person like him.

“In this moment maybe he’s suffering a lot that he’s not scoring. But he has to continue in this way and trust himself because in every game he has the opportunity, the chance to score and then he has to be calm.

“We trust him and the team-mates. You know very well the importance of this player with Harry Kane and for sure he’s a bit disappointed that he’s not scoring but no problem.

“For me, Sonny will always be a nut in my team, in my ambition of football.”

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – The City Ground
Son Heung-min is still seeking his first goal of the Premier League season (Tim Goode/PA)

Forest put up a decent fight as they continue to show they will add value to their Premier League.

Their recruitment drive is not over as they aim to make Renan Lodi their 18th signing of the summer.

The Atletico Madrid full-back was in the stands at the City Ground on Sunday ahead of a prospective loan move, that has an option to become permanent.

The 24-year-old Brazilian joins the influx of players to arrive at the club this summer, with boss Steve Cooper wanting more before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

