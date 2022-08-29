Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton continue spat after Belgian Grand Prix crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton continue spat after Belgian Grand Prix crash

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 2:43 pm
Alonso and Hamilton traded words after their crash at the Belgian Grand Prix (PA)
Alonso and Hamilton traded words after their crash at the Belgian Grand Prix (PA)

Fernando Alonso followed up his radio rant against Lewis Hamilton by furiously wagging his finger at the British driver.

In previously unseen footage from the Belgian Grand Prix, an onboard camera from Alonso’s Alpine, captures the double world champion gesticulating at Hamilton as he drove past him on the second lap.

Hamilton had stopped on the side of his track after he broke down in his damaged Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton's Belgian Grand Prix ended on the opening lap
Lewis Hamilton's Belgian Grand Prix ended on the opening lap (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Alonso called Hamilton an “idiot” and said he only knew how to drive from the front after their opening-lap collision at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton was unable to continue, while double world champion Alonso finished fifth.

Hamilton, 37, accepted blame for the accident, but revealed he would refuse to speak to Alonso, 41, in light of the Spaniard’s outburst over the airwaves.

In a subsequent post to social media, Hamilton said: “I want to firstly apologise to my fans, especially those that came out to support me.

“Almost 30 years of racing, and the feeling left from a mistake cuts just as deep as the first. My team, who works so hard, deserved more.”

Hamilton’s crash with Alonso capped a desperately disappointing weekend for the seven-time world champion and Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows arrived in Belgium with renewed vigour following a run of strong performances heading into the sport’s one-month shutdown.

But Hamilton qualified 1.8 seconds behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen – claiming it felt like he was dragging a parachute behind him – with George Russell three tenths back from his team-mate.

Russell finished fourth on Sunday, but was half-a-minute behind Verstappen, despite the Dutchman starting only 14th after an engine penalty.

“We are not where we want to be, but we will not stop pushing until we get to where we know where we belong,” added Hamilton.

“Sometimes this is life, it happens, but it’s not how we fall, it’s how we get up. I will be working as hard as I can to come back stronger.”

Hamilton will return to his Mercedes cockpit at Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen will start his home race in Zandvoort with a mammoth 93-point championship lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is now 98 points adrift of Verstappen with eight rounds remaining and 216 points available.

It is possible Verstappen, 24, could seal his championship defence at one of the rounds in Singapore or Japan at the beginning of October.

