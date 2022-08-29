Frank Lampard adamant Anthony Gordon will not refuse to play for Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard adamant Anthony Gordon will not refuse to play for Everton

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 12:01 pm
Everton’s Anthony Gordon scores his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Everton's Anthony Gordon scores his first goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Frank Lampard has warned that Chelsea target Anthony Gordon would “see a different side to me” if the winger refused to play for Everton.

Gordon’s future remains unclear with Chelsea expected to make another improved offer for the 21-year-old before Thursday’s transfer deadline after a second bid, reported to be £45million, was rejected.

Wesley Fofana has been absent from Leicester’s squad amid interest from Chelsea and Wolves’ Willy Boly refused to play against Newcastle at the weekend in a bid to force through a departure, but Lampard insisted that was not Gordon’s style.

The Everton boss said: “Anthony wouldn’t, shouldn’t, couldn’t do that with me. If he did try and sit out a game he’d see a different side to me. No doubt about that and I think he knows that.

“I’m not playing the hard one, it’s just that it would be so alien from what I’d expect from him. I just know that’s not him.

“At the same time he’s not a robot and all this attention is difficult. I understand that, I was that ambitious young player.

“That’s the beauty of Anthony. Hard-working. He wants to be better. He wants to do what he did (on Saturday), which is score goals, run for this team, and that’s why he’s a delight to work with. So there was never any idea that Anthony would act that way.”

Frank Lampard remains hopeful Anthony Gordon will still be an Everton player when the transfer window closes on Thursday
Frank Lampard remains hopeful Anthony Gordon will still be an Everton player when the transfer window closes on Thursday (John Walton/PA)

When reminded he had been in a similar situation as a young player before moving from West Ham to Chelsea in 2001, Lampard added: “Yeah, and I played three-and-a-half, four seasons for West Ham, so there’s my answer for Anthony. He’s played one for us.”

Lampard remains hopeful of retaining one of his prized assets, who is expected to start in Tuesday night’s Premier League game at Leeds.

Liverpool-born Gordon, who progressed through Everton’s academy, scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford and was a stand-out performer.

“He’s in the squad Tuesday for sure,” Lampard said. “His character’s great. He’s in the squad.

“He’s a huge player for us. We’re getting towards the end of the window now and Anthony’s a huge player for us and will be this season.”

Striker Neal Maupay could make his Everton debut at Elland Road after the Frenchman signed from Brighton on Friday for an undisclosed fee.

Lampard added: “We’ll see where he is, but he’ll be involved in the squad I’m pretty sure.”

Mason Holgate will not feature and is expected to be out for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury at Brentford.

Tom Davies appeared off the bench on Saturday after recovering from a groin strain, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) are still out.

