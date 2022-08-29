Jesse Marsch demands Leeds get back to their plan after loss to Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jesse Marsch demands Leeds get back to their plan after loss to Brighton

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 1:31 pm
Jesse Marsch has a clear tactical plan at Leeds (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Jesse Marsch has a clear tactical plan at Leeds (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has urged his players to avoid “foolishly” playing into the hands of opponents as they bid to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

The West Yorkshire club host Everton at Elland Road on Tuesday evening, three days on from a disappointing 1-0 Premier League loss at Brighton.

Marsch accused some members of his squad of “freestyling” at the Amex Stadium after they failed to follow tactical instructions.

The American, who could have key duo Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford available following injury absences, wants his side to stick to their strengths.

“It will be a different match, just like Chelsea (a 3-0 win on August 21) was a different match than Brighton,” replied Marsch, when asked what improvements he would like to see.

“There will be different tactics involved, there will be different players, different match plans.

“But certainly we don’t play foolishly, where we’re playing into the hands of the opponent and more where we’re playing to our strengths and what we want to achieve on the day.

“My goal is always to have an entire squad that is very clear in their roles and ready to execute and perform at all moments. Certainly this week will be a test of that.”

Marsch, who says Leeds remain “optimistic and active” ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, is considering changes for the visit of Frank Lampard’s winless Toffees.

Midfielder Mateusz Klich and winger Luis Sinisterra are pushing for starts following cameos in Sussex on the back of goals in last week’s Carabao Cup success over Barnsley, while captain Cooper (Achilles and calf) and forward Bamford (adductor) may return.

“We think both are in good form; Klichy is clearly 100 per cent fit and Luis is getting more and more fit so I think both will be candidates for the starting XI,“ said Marsch.

“And then we will just try to evaluate physically where guys are at so then we will see who is ready to repeat and go.

“We’ll see how Liam Cooper’s doing; Patrick Bamford will be really close for that match, so we should have options.“

Marsch is still getting to grips with the demands of the Premier League calendar going into fifth-placed Leeds’ first ‘English week’ of the season.

Having replaced the sacked Marcelo Bielsa on the final day of February, the former RB Leipzig head coach lost both of his midweek fixtures last term – 3-0 defeats to Aston Villa and Chelsea.

“In Germany, when you play midweek they call it an ‘Englische woche’, which means an ‘English week’, because of how many games the Championship plays and the games in the Prem and no winter break,” said Marsch.

“When I came to this league, I knew this was going to be a big challenge, how to perform game in and game out, week in and week out with so many matches.

“It’s one of the reasons that we’ve tried to build a bigger squad, so that we’re ready to rotate and we can count on more players and hopefully put fewer players at risk of injury.“

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena Williams makes a heart sign after beating Danka Kovinic (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams party continues following first-round win at US Open
Andy Murray led a successful day for Britain at Flushing Meadows (Seth Wenig/AP)
Best of British at US Open as Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Harriet Dart…
Serena Williams showed an adoring US Open crowd that she is not finished just yet with victory over Danka Kovinic to extend her farewell tour (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams progresses at US Open to delight of adoring crowd
Jack Draper made a winning US Open debut against Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a second-round clash with sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (Chris Carlson/AP)
Jack Draper to face Felix Auger-Aliassime after defeating Emil Ruusuvuori
Harriet Dart celebrated during her victory over Daria Kasatkina (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Harriet Dart upsets 10th seed Daria Kasatkina in US Open first round
Gorka Guruzeta scored his first goals for Athletic Bilbao as they won at Cadiz (Press In Photo Sport Agency/Alamy/PA)
Gorka Guruzeta bags brace as Athletic Bilbao ease to win over struggling Cadiz
Daria Snigur makes a heart shape around the Ukraine ribbon on her chest after beating Simona Halep (Seth Wenig/AP)
Ukraine’s Daria Snigur stuns seventh seed Simona Halep in US Open first round
Wrexham co-chairman Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds questions ‘truly baffling’ National League policy on streaming
Carl Starfelt celebrated Celtic’s ninth goal, while Kieran Freeman and his Dundee United team-mates debated what went wrong (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United struggling for answers in bid to halt poor form – Kieran Freeman
Antonio Conte, left, is confident Harry Kane, right, is buying into his Spurs project (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte convinced Harry Kane happy with Tottenham’s ‘vision’ and ‘unity’

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0