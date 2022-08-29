Shane Duffy sits out against parent club Brighton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham will be without Shane Duffy for the visit of Brighton.

The Republic of Ireland international is on loan at Craven Cottage from the Seagulls and is unable to face his parent club.

Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson (both knee) are also ruled out for the hosts.

Brighton defender Joel Veltman is an injury doubt after being forced off in Saturday’s win against Leeds.

The versatile Netherlands international hurt his neck and faces a late fitness test as the Seagulls aim to extend their unbeaten Premier League start.

Midfielder Adam Lallana will not feature and will be sidelined until October due to a calf injury. Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento (both knee) are still out.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Kebano, Pereira, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Onomah, Cairney, Muniz, Mbabu, Chalobah, Francois.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Lamptey, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Mwepu, Caicedo, Alzate, Mitoma, Trossard, Enciso, Welbeck, Undav, Ferguson.