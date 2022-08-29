Leon Balogun set for QPR bow against Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

QPR could hand a debut to defender Leon Balogun for Tuesday’s visit of Hull.

The former Rangers centre-back moved to Loftus Road on Friday but was not signed in time to feature in the 3-2 win at Watford.

Tyler Roberts (fitness) also missed out but could return against the Tigers with Taylor Richards hoping to be back.

Niko Hamalainen will be assessed after injuring his ankle in training ahead of the Watford game.

Hull also go into the game on the back of a 3-2 win, with in-form striker Oscar Estupinan having hit a hat-trick against Coventry.

Ozan Tufan (hamstring) was absent for the game and remains sidelined, alongside Jean Michael Seri, Greg Docherty and Josh Emmanuel.

Ryan Longman came off the bench late on as he returned from injury and Tyler Smith could do likewise this time out.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (groin) will have to wait for his debut having signed on a season-long loan from Arsenal.