Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston have signed well-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie and could hand him a debut against Dundee United on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old forward has signed a two-year deal with the club, holding the option for a third year.

Guthrie has scored 57 goals in English football with the likes of Forest Green, Stevenage and Colchester.

After shorter spells with Bradford and Port Vale, Guthrie spent last season in India with RoundGlass Punjab, where he hit 13 goals in 18 I-League appearances.

A Livingston statement read: “The club is awaiting the relevant for clearance on the paperwork for Kurtis but remain confident that everything will be processed in time for Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Dundee United.”