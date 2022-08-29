No fresh injury worries for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton ahead of Chelsea game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

Romain Perraud made his return from a foot injury as a late substitute in the defeat to Manchester United and could come into the starting XI.

Valentino Livramento (knee) is a long-term absentee while the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Sekou Mara are options to be recalled if Ralph Hasenhuttl wishes to shuffle his pack.

Kalidou Koulibaly will return after suspension for Chelsea.

The Senegal captain missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over Leicester after being sent off in the 3-0 loss at Leeds.

Conor Gallagher will miss out for the Blues after his own red card against Leicester, while N’Golo Kante remains out of action with hamstring trouble.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Kotchap, Lyanco, Stephens, Valery, Perraud, Simeu, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Lavia, Romeu, Aribo, Diallo, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Redmond, A Armstrong, Mara, Adams.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Ampadu, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chukwuemeka, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja.