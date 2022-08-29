Antonio Conte convinced Harry Kane happy with Tottenham’s ‘vision’ and ‘unity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte convinced Harry Kane happy with Tottenham’s ‘vision’ and ‘unity’

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 10:31 pm
Antonio Conte, left, is confident Harry Kane, right, is buying into his Spurs project (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte, left, is confident Harry Kane, right, is buying into his Spurs project (Adam Davy/PA)

Antonio Conte is convinced in-form Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and believes the club are on the right path to persuading him to sign a contract extension.

Striker Kane, who has just under two years left on his existing deal, has begun the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring four goals in as many games to help high-flying Spurs take 10 points from a possible 12.

The situation is in stark contrast to 12 months ago when the England captain was unsettled and made a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign after a mooted move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

Head coach Conte, who replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in early November, feels Tottenham are on an upward curve and working hard to satisfy Kane’s expectations.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – The City Ground
Harry Kane scored twice for Spurs at Forest on Sunday to continue his fine start to the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You know very well that you create the perfect time (for a contract extension) with a project,” the Italian said.

“If also the player understands that there is a right process, that everybody is going in the same direction, I think every single player wants to see this.

“And I think that Harry for sure is happy because he is seeing this type of situation.

“There is a vision, there is a direction and there is a unity to try to improve the team and also to improve the team at the level of his expectations.”

Conte insists he is not privy to specific details about a possible new deal for Kane or involved in any potential negotiations.

With Wednesday evening’s derby at West Ham marking the start of two games a week until the World Cup, the Italian is more focused on keeping 29-year-old Kane content and committed in the short term.

“My opinion is only one of a million opinions,” he said.

“We are talking about a world-class striker and a player who in this moment is the most representative player for Tottenham. For sure I would like him to sign a new contract.

“But in this moment, for me it is very important to see him happy, totally involved with this season, totally involved with this project and in what we are doing. For me, this is the most important.

“Then it’s a decision that the player and the club have to take.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena Williams makes a heart sign after beating Danka Kovinic (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams party continues following first-round win at US Open
Andy Murray led a successful day for Britain at Flushing Meadows (Seth Wenig/AP)
Best of British at US Open as Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Harriet Dart…
Serena Williams showed an adoring US Open crowd that she is not finished just yet with victory over Danka Kovinic to extend her farewell tour (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams progresses at US Open to delight of adoring crowd
Jack Draper made a winning US Open debut against Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a second-round clash with sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (Chris Carlson/AP)
Jack Draper to face Felix Auger-Aliassime after defeating Emil Ruusuvuori
Harriet Dart celebrated during her victory over Daria Kasatkina (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Harriet Dart upsets 10th seed Daria Kasatkina in US Open first round
Gorka Guruzeta scored his first goals for Athletic Bilbao as they won at Cadiz (Press In Photo Sport Agency/Alamy/PA)
Gorka Guruzeta bags brace as Athletic Bilbao ease to win over struggling Cadiz
Daria Snigur makes a heart shape around the Ukraine ribbon on her chest after beating Simona Halep (Seth Wenig/AP)
Ukraine’s Daria Snigur stuns seventh seed Simona Halep in US Open first round
Wrexham co-chairman Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds questions ‘truly baffling’ National League policy on streaming
Carl Starfelt celebrated Celtic’s ninth goal, while Kieran Freeman and his Dundee United team-mates debated what went wrong (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United struggling for answers in bid to halt poor form – Kieran Freeman
Andy Murray celebrates victory over Francisco Cerundolo (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray records first straight-sets win at a grand slam since 2017

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0