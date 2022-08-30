Newcastle still waiting to hear if Alexander Isak can face Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle still waiting to hear if Alexander Isak can face Liverpool

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 11:19 am
Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak faces a race against time to make his debut at Liverpool (Nigel French/PA)
Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak faces a race against time to make his debut at Liverpool (Nigel French/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe may have to wait until 75 minutes before kick-off at Liverpool to learn whether he can hand record signing Alexander Isak a debut.

The 22-year-old Sweden international completed a £58million move from Real Sociedad on Friday, but was unable to make a first appearance for the club in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves because his work permit had not been processed.

As Howe held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning, that situation remained unchanged.

Asked if Isak would be available, the 44-year-old replied: “We don’t know, we still don’t know and I still don’t know. I hope so, I desperately hope so. It would be great to see him involved for us, but we’re in the hands still of other people.

“We’re desperately hoping that gets done before the game, but there’s no guarantee as I sit here now.”

Asked if there was a cut-off point, Howe added: “I think it’s 75 minutes before kick-off. We don’t know, so it could go down to the wire. We’ll wait and see.”

Isak’s arrival appeared to have come in the nick of time with Callum Wilson, the Magpies’ top scorer in each of the last two seasons, facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, only for the red tape to cause a delay.

Howe’s need grew after the game at Molineux when Allan Saint-Maximin, who had earlier scored a stunning equaliser, limped off with a similar problem.

The Frenchman and key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes – who missed out at the weekend with a hamstring strain – are doubts for the trip to Merseyside.

Howe, whose side hit the headlines last weekend after a thrilling 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City, has already become accustomed to the rollercoaster existence of life at St James’ Park.

He said: “There are always going to be tests and moments that are meant to try you and you’ve just got to try to figure out a plan in return and try to find a way around it.”

In the meantime, Howe will prepare his players for a difficult game – Liverpool emerged from a testing start to the new campaign with a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday – with back-up keeper Martin Dubravka seemingly heading for Manchester United.

The former Cherries boss reiterated his reluctance to allow the Slovakia international to leave, but hinted that it was not his decision.

He said: “It’s not always about what I want or the club wants, you have to understand the player’s position as well. Sometimes you have to see things from two perspectives.

“There’s no ideal world in football. You have to make a decision. The club have made the decision and we back it.

“Obviously I’d love as many good goalkeepers as I can have, and certainly Martin is that. But as I say, you’ve got to understand the other person’s perspective.”

