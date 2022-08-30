Where does Scott Parker rank in the Premier League’s earliest sackings?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Where does Scott Parker rank in the Premier League’s earliest sackings?

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 3:09 pm
Scott Parker’s sacking by Bournemouth is the Premier League’s earliest since 2004 (Tim Markland/PA)
Scott Parker’s sacking by Bournemouth is the Premier League’s earliest since 2004 (Tim Markland/PA)

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth sacking is the earliest in the Premier League since August 2004.

Parker was dismissed just 25 days into the season, which is the earliest since Paul Sturrock and Sir Bobby Robson lost their jobs in successive weeks in 2004-05.

Despite winning their opening game against Aston Villa, Bournemouth find themselves a point above the relegation zone following three successive defeats.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

The latest loss – a record-equalling 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool – proved to be Parker’s final game in charge.

The former England international had guided the Cherries to automatic promotion from the Championship in his first season as manager.

Sturrock’s record is safe

Paul Sturrock
Paul Sturrock lasted fewer than six months as Southampton manager (Tim Ockenden/PA) (PA Archive)

Among managers who were sacked or left by mutual consent, Sturrock’s dismissal by Southampton remains the earliest in a Premier League season.

He departed on August 23, 2004 – just nine days into the campaign and only two days after James Beattie’s stoppage-time penalty had earned his side a 3-2 win over Blackburn.

The Saints went on to be relegated at the end of the season.

A week later on August 30, Newcastle’s Robson was sacked by chairman Freddy Shepherd, who had previously dismissed Kenny Dalglish after just 12 days of the 1998-99 campaign.

Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd sits next to Bobby Robson
Former Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd had a habit of changing managers in August (Owain Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

The sackings of Peter Reid at Manchester City (1993-94), Christian Gross at Tottenham (1998-99), Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea (2000-01) and Howard Wilkinson at Leeds (1996-97) also came earlier than Parker’s dismissal by Bournemouth.

However, the Cherries have acted quicker than any club has in the past 18 years, beating Watford who sacked Javi Gracia after 29 days in 2019-20 and Crystal Palace who fired Frank de Boer 31 days into the 2017-18 campaign.

Killer Klopp

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1 in Jose Mourinho’s final match as manager (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Parker is the sixth manager to be sacked immediately after playing against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The German had previously masterminded victories over Marco Silva (Everton), Jose Mourinho (Manchester United), Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham), Slaven Bilic (West Ham) and Francesco Guidolin (Swansea) in what proved to be their final matches in charge.

Klopp has triggered the most sackings among current managers, ahead of Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl (five).

Among all Premier League bosses, only Sam Allardyce (eight) and Arsene Wenger (seven) have more than Klopp’s six managerial victims.

