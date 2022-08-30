Ben Chrisene: Steven Gerrard told me I needed to play men’s football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Chrisene: Steven Gerrard told me I needed to play men’s football

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 2:09 pm
Aston Villa’s Ben Chrisene on loan at Kilmarnock to play men’s football (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa’s Ben Chrisene on loan at Kilmarnock to play men’s football (Nick Potts/PA)

New Kilmarnock signing Ben Chrisene revealed Steven Gerrard sent him to on loan from Aston Villa to benefit from playing men’s football.

The 18-year-old left-back joined Killie on a season-long loan deal and made an impressive debut in the 2-1 cinch Premiership win over Motherwell at Rugby Park on Saturday.

After playing mostly youth football at Villa – winning the FA Youth Cup in 2021 – Chrisene was glad to move to Scottish football at the behest of former Rangers manager Gerrard.

Ahead of the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday, he said: “I am very grateful for this opportunity to play in the Premiership.

“The gaffer at Villa and his coaching staff told me all about it and he said to me I needed a bit more men’s football.

“I was playing at the academy and mixing with the first team but I think coming here solidifies men’s football and the Scottish league is about that.

“It is a tough league to come to and he wants me to play as many games as I can and hopefully that’s what I do.

“It is not just the physical side, it is the mental game as well.

“You are playing under pressure, you need to win. At the academy football you get a bit of leeway.

“There is a lot more on the line when you are playing men’s football, as opposed to academy football.

“I was told straight away when I came in that it means a lot to get the win and three points every week so it is good.

“I will get used to it very quickly I think. It is all good experience for me.

“It is for my own development but mainly it is about getting results for Kilmarnock.”

Chrisene laughed when he recalled his thumping shot which crashed off the crossbar against Motherwell, thus preventing him a debut goal.

He said: “I don’t want to talk about it. Every time I see it, it annoys me.

“I’ve had a look back at it a fair few times, I can’t watch it any more.

“The manager encourages me to get up the field and score goals so hopefully in the coming games I will try to score. It was a good experience.”

