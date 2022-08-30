Ange Postecoglou: Jack Ross’ sacking due to lack of patience and tolerance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou: Jack Ross’ sacking due to lack of patience and tolerance

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 2:23 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, right (PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, right (PA)

Ange Postecoglou believes Jack Ross’ sacking by Dundee United following the 9-0 home defeat by Celtic is indicative of the impatience surrounding modern-day football.

The former Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian manager lasted just seven games in charge at Tannadice with Sunday’s cinch Premiership thrashing by the champions making it five consecutive defeats.

United released a statement on Tuesday morning announcing that Ross had been relieved of his duties and, ahead of the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie with Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday night, Hoops boss Postecoglou spoke about the rush to judge in the game.

“We all realise the industry we are in and the position we all hold and the repercussions when things aren’t going well,” said the Celtic boss, who revealed that “there are possibilities” with regards to players either joining or leaving Parkhead before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

“There’s less patience and tolerance these days for things not going well and people feel like change is the only recourse.

“In days gone by we might have been a little more patient but that is the industry and we are aware of it. Jack was probably aware of it.

“It is the nature of football in the current climate and I don’t see it changing because there is such a real visceral response to things these days.

“There are so many opinions and so much external pressures and scrutiny on everything that happens.

“I have said in the past, when I first started managing you could wait until Monday’s papers before the pressure started and now at the full-time whistle, there is already stuff happening.

“It’s just the world we live in and it seems that most people when they are looking for some sort of correction feel that change is the best way to go.

“That is the nature of the roles we are in and every manager understands that.”

The Premier Sports Cup was the first trophy won at Celtic by Postecoglou and the 2-1 win over Hibernian in the final at Hampden Park on December 19, 2021, came after a tricky start to his tenure as Parkhead.

The former Australia boss, who plans to “make some changes, not sure how many” for the trip to Dingwall, said: “I think it was significant for us. We obviously had a challenging start.

“We found some consistency but winning a trophy in that first few months added some real belief into the group about the direction we were heading in and our supporters and everyone involved in the football club could see some real progress.

“So it was an important trophy for us to win but that is the nature of this football club that, irrespective of my feelings towards a particular competition, the expectations here are the same, you try to win every game you play and every competition you are in.

“That doesn’t change for us tomorrow night.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0