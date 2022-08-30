Robbie Neilson admits Hearts will struggle to replace injured Liam Boyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson admits Hearts will struggle to replace injured Liam Boyce

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 2:26 pm
Liam Boyce faces a lengthy lay-off (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Boyce faces a lengthy lay-off (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admits it will be “extremely difficult” to replace Liam Boyce after it was confirmed that the influential forward has ruptured his cruciate ligament.

The Northern Irishman was carried off in Sunday’s win over St Johnstone after landing awkwardly while attempting to make a tackle. Scans have confirmed Hearts’ worst fears and Boyce – the team’s top scorer in each of the previous two seasons – is set to be sidelined until the early months of 2023.

“Liam’s ruptured his cruciate so he’s going to be out for a number of months, which is hugely disappointing,” Neilson confirmed. “I would definitely hope to see him back before the end of the season.

“He did his cruciate in the opposite knee and was back within six months so the hope is that it’s similar for this one. We’re hoping to get him operated on pretty quickly and then it’s a case of just getting him back.”

With the transfer window due to close on Thursday, Hearts must now source a new attacker who can replace the qualities of Boyce, a player who can operate as a striker or a number 10.

“It will be extremely difficult to replace Liam because he was our top scorer last season and is a key part of the squad but we have to try and do that,” said Neilson.

“It’s going to be tough. I’m very disappointed for Liam personally because he’s been exceptional since I came back to the club but we just have to get someone in that’s going to take that mantle.”

There was further bad news when it was confirmed that Australia defender Kye Rowles, who also went off injured against Saints, has fractured his metatarsal. Neilson is optimistic the Socceroos centre-back will be back in time for the World Cup.

“Kye is going to be out for six to eight weeks,” he said. “He should be back in time to get a number of games in before the World Cup and I would expect him still to be in the squad because he’s done extremely well for Australia and he’s also done extremely well for us. Hopefully he’ll only be out for six weeks.”

Hearts are expected to be busy in the transfer market before the window closes on Thursday as they bid to replenish their squad following the latest injury news.

“We’ve had a lot of dialogue over the last few weeks (about recruitment) but we spoke again yesterday and had a discussion about what we need to bring in,” said Neilson.

“The injuries mean we maybe have to be a bit more aggressive in the market but we want quality, not quantity.

“It depends what’s available. We’d like to bring permanent signings in but at this stage of the window it’s looking less likely, so it will probably be loan deals. We’ll see what comes up in the next couple of days.”

There was some positivity on the injury front, with Neilson confirming that Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett and Nathaniel Atkinson are all in contention to feature against Kilmarnock in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie.

In addition, Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane are available after suspension. Jorge Grant may miss out with a thigh problem but the midfielder should be back for Saturday’s trip to Livingston.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0