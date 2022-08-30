Liam Fox calls for reaction from Dundee Utd players following Jack Ross sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox calls for reaction from Dundee Utd players following Jack Ross sacking

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 3:39 pm
Liam Fox, left, will replace the sacked Jack Ross in the hotseat at Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox, left, will replace the sacked Jack Ross in the hotseat at Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United caretaker manager Liam Fox has called on the players to reflect on their part in Jack Ross’ sacking and produce a reaction at Livingston.

Ross has been dismissed after just seven games in charge, the latest of which was a 9-0 thrashing against Celtic on Sunday, the club’s heaviest defeat at Tannadice.

The former Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian manager started off with a draw at Kilmarnock and Europa Conference League victory over AZ Alkmaar.

However, after a 1-0 home defeat by Livingston, United went down 7-0 in the Netherlands to equal the worst result by a Scottish club in European competition.

A 4-1 defeat by Hearts and a 3-0 home loss to St Mirren were followed by another capitulation against Celtic and Fox has been installed as caretaker manager for Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie at his former club Livi.

Fox, who was reunited with his former Hearts coaching colleague when Ross was appointed on June 20, said of the past few days: “It’s been difficult, probably a wee bit more difficult for me than the majority of the rest because of my relationship with Jack, personal and professional.

“I spoke to him earlier. He is disappointed, he has obviously lost his job so he is disappointed.

“Listen, we know the results haven’t been good enough, we know that hasn’t been acceptable, so there is always a risk that someone could lose his job.”

When asked about the reaction in the dressing room, Fox said: “Obviously there is disappointment. We have all been in this game long enough to know that it happens and it will happen again, and it will happen to another manager probably very, very soon.

“But I think it’s important that the players and staff and everybody just takes a wee second to reflect on the part they have all played in it.

“Jack’s the guy that takes the fall for it. I think the players will reflect and look at themselves. We need to see a response.

“We are fortunate we have got a game quickly and it’s given us a focus. It’s a really important game and it’s going to be a tough game.

“One thing I know about going down to Livingston is they will be aggressive and will be on the front foot. We need to match that and start repaying the supporters for the results over the past few weeks.

“Players and staff and all of us have had a lot of things thrown at us, accusations about throwing the towel in. I think as a professional, that’s probably the worst thing that anyone can ever level at you. So we need to see a response.”

When asked if the players had given enough for their manager, Fox said: “The players have had a couple of heavy defeats. I don’t think they threw the towel in, no. I just think there is a lack of confidence.

“We played against some good teams as well in that period, we need to remember that.

“We have a choice now with what we do with the way the last few weeks have gone. We can accept it and roll over or we can come out and get on the front foot and be aggressive and we can hopefully put on a performance and put a team on the pitch that the supporters can be proud of.”

United are now looking for a fifth manager since American businessman Mark Ogren took control of the club in December 2018.

Robbie Neilson left for Hearts in 2020 after leading the club to promotion while Micky Mellon left by mutual consent a year later and Tam Courts departed for Hungarian club Honved in June on the back of a fifth-placed finish.

The latest departure will put further scrutiny on sporting director Tony Asghar, who plays a key role in recruitment. Asghar last week stated that Ross was “not going to come to a club where he doesn’t get the players he wants”.

