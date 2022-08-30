No fresh injury concerns for managerless Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Managerless Sunderland have no new injury worries as they prepare for the visit of in-form Rotherham.

Alex Neil left the Black Cats over the weekend to take over at Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke.

Dan Ballard (foot) remains out for the hosts, who sit mid-table.

Carl Winchester is a long-term absentee with a back problem, while forward Jack Diamond joined Lincoln on loan earlier this week.

If the visitors avoid defeat it will be Rotherham’s best ever start to a second-tier season.

A 2-0 win over Birmingham last time out leaves the Millers unbeaten, but manager Paul Warne does have fitness worries.

Cameron Humphreys (hamstring) was forced off in the victory over Blues and is expected to miss out.

Full-back Cohen Bramall’s own hamstring issue from the same game means he is also a doubt.