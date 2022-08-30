Stephane Omeonga out to make up for lost Hampden trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stephane Omeonga out to make up for lost Hampden trip

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 4:55 pm
Stephane Omeonga has Hampden in his sights (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stephane Omeonga has Hampden in his sights (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga is targeting a Hampden trip after the pandemic scuppered his chances of playing at the national stadium with Hibernian.

Omeonga was looking forward to an Edinburgh derby in the Scottish Cup semi-finals in 2020 during his second spell on loan with Hibernian when the Covid-19 outbreak halted the season.

The Belgian midfielder can take a major step towards rectifying that situation when Livi host Dundee United in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old said: “We qualified for the Scottish Cup semi-finals but then Covid happened so I didn’t get to go.

“Everyone wants to go to Hampden. If you play football you want to play at that kind of stage, so if you don’t aim to go to Hampden then your place is not in football.”

Jack Ross was in charge of Hibernian when Omeonga helped them book the Hampden trip that never materialised with a goal in a 5-2 quarter-final win over Inverness.

But there will be no reunion between the pair on Wednesday after Dundee United sacked their manager in the wake of Sunday’s 9-0 thrashing by Celtic.

Former Livingston player and assistant manager Liam Fox will be in caretaker charge of a wounded United side who are looking to halt a run of five consecutive defeats.

However, Omeonga is also determined to bounce back after Livi shipped five goals at Aberdeen on Saturday following the dismissal of Jack Fitzwater late in the first half.

“Like we say, a hungry dog runs faster, but we just came from a 5-0 loss so we are hungry as well,” he said. “So it’s going to be a fight.

“It’s never easy to come off the pitch at 5-0 but that’s the good thing about football, when you play midweek you have no time to think about it, you just focus on the next game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0