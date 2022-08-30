Wigan share spoils with West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wigan share spoils with West Brom

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:11 pm
West Brom’s Karlan Grant (David Davies/PA)
West Brom’s Karlan Grant (David Davies/PA)

Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium.

The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday’s crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.

The Northern Ireland international was always second best as he chased a long, hopeful punt downfield, but he managed to barge his way over Baggies centre-back Semi Ajayi, before acrobatically volleying the ball home past David Button.

It was only the second time Wigan had taken the lead in seven matches this term – and the first at home.

The mood was further improved when former Baggies winger James McClean – who had been booed by a section of the away support – clattered into Jed Wallace, fairly in the view of referee Andy Woolmer.

West Brom were struggling to muster much in the way of a response, and they were forced into an early change when Ajayi pulled up lame, and had to be replaced by Darnell Furlong.

But they were given a lifeline back into the game midway through the first half.

There was little danger as Wigan had the ball in the centre-circle, but Tom Naylor’s ball back towards Jack Whatmough was woefully short.

Karlan Grant seized on the loose ball and, with Whatmough backing off towards his own box, the striker rifled home into the bottom corner past Ben Amos.

That was about it in terms of football played for the first half, with neither side appearing to have the cutting edge required to further threaten each other’s defence.

Naylor almost made amends for his error on the hour mark when his driven cross found McClean at the far post, but the winger’s header was wide of Button’s right-hand post.

Wigan fans were treated to the first sight of Charlie Wyke on home soil since he suffered a cardiac arrest at the training ground last November, with new signing Nathan Broadhead also sent onto the field.

Still, neither goalkeeper was being forced into much work, with McClean firing high and wide as the game entered the last 10 minutes, and Wyke unable to get on the end of a teasing delivery from Broadhead.

The result means Wigan have lost only one of their opening six fixtures back in the Championship, with four draws, while West Brom – who were booed off by a section of their support – have drawn five of their seven matches.

