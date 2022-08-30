Alfredo Morelos attitude improving after ‘good chat’ – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alfredo Morelos attitude improving after ‘good chat’ – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:37 pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is happy with Alfredo Morelos’ attitude (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is happy with Alfredo Morelos’ attitude (Jane Barlow/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed he detected a changed attitude from Alfredo Morelos in his sit-down talks with the Rangers striker.

The Gers boss was speaking after the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup last-16 win over Queen of the South at Ibrox where Scott Arfield grabbed a double for the much-changed home side, with 18-year-old striker Robbie Ure scoring on his debut.

Morelos, serving a second game of a two-match ban, was left out of the Rangers squad to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off game due to fitness levels and other concerns, including his attitude.

Bronckhorst promised to speak with him after Saturday’s 4-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County at Ibrox.

He said: “I had a good chat with him on Sunday. He had a good week to train but also to think about his future.

“I had a good talk with him. As I said before, he is still a Rangers player.

“I think he is going to be important for us in the next months and this season.

“I saw a change in his attitude, the way he worked. He has to keep continue working like this for the next coming months to be the player he can be – and a player who can give us a lot.”

Asked about adding to his squad before the transfer window closes on Thursday, the Dutchman said: “I’m relaxed. There is still a couple of days.

“You never know what is happening in those days and you have to be prepared.

“At the moment, I think this is the squad we are going to have.

“As I mentioned before, we created this squad to be competitive and reach the Champions League as well, which they did. I’m quite relaxed.”

Van Bronckhorst brought in a whole new line-up for the last-16 tie against the cinch League One Doonhamers, with Ure driving in with a help of a deflection after nine minutes only for Lee Connelly to hit a stunning equaliser soon afterwards.

Midfielder Arfield put Rangers ahead again midway through the first half and scored his second with five minutes remaining in a game which saw Zak Lovelace, Paul Nsio and Archie Stevens, all 16, make their debuts.

Queen of the South boss Willie Gibson was pleased with the performance of his side overall.

He said: “It was enjoyable in parts and frustrating in other parts.

“I think the first goal summed it up. We asked the players for a good start and to try and contain Rangers and to give such a cheap goal away was disappointing but the way the boys reacted and got themselves back into the game means we can take a lot from that.

“I said to the boys these are the places that you want to come and play.

“The way the boys took on board what I wanted do was pleasing.

“We didn’t just come and try to play the game long, we tried to play out and sometimes that was our downfall because sometimes we played too much but we asked them to be brave on the ball and I can’t fault their efforts.”

